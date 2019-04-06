×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 WWE WrestleMania main events that nearly had different outcomes

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
747   //    06 Apr 2019, 21:17 IST

Seth Rollins surprisingly left WrestleMania 31 as WWE World Heavyweight champion
Seth Rollins surprisingly left WrestleMania 31 as WWE World Heavyweight champion

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will battle it out for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the first women’s main event in WWE WrestleMania history at MetLife Stadium on April 7.

With Rousey expected to take a break from WWE after the event, the lengthy storyline looks all set up to culminate with Lynch overcoming her two biggest rivals to leave WWE’s annual extravaganza with both titles.

However, as the WWE Universe has found out at many WrestleManias in the past, the outcome of high-profile matches at the event are often more unpredictable than at any other pay-per-view.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four occasions in WrestleMania history where the main event nearly had a different finish.

#4 Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania XIV)

Nowadays, Shawn Michaels is a well-respected legend of the wrestling industry who many of today’s up-and-coming Superstars from NXT go to for advice at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Back in the 1990s, his in-ring talents were respected but his attitude often let him down. So much so, in fact, that people backstage had genuine concerns before his main event against Steve Austin at WrestleMania IV that HBK would try to sabotage the match.

The plan for the much-anticipated encounter, which featured boxer Mike Tyson as the special outside enforcer, was for Austin to win the World Heavyweight Championship before aligning with Tyson post-match. In the end, HBK stuck to the plan and that is exactly what happened. Had he not done so, however, he would have risked the wrath of The Undertaker when he returned backstage.

WWE producer Bruce Prichard said on WWE Network show 'Something Else To Wrestle' (quotes via Still Real To Us):

“The Undertaker was seated directly in front of me [in Gorilla Position] and he sat there and wrapped his hands while Shawn made his way to the ring. And there was a subliminal message there that, ‘I’m gonna be right here when you come back, just make sure you do business.’"
1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Danny Hart
ANALYST
If you enjoy Danny's Sportskeeda articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
5 Match outcomes that WWE secretly told us on RAW this week for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Surprises that could happen on Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 more shocking things that could happen at Wrestlemania 35 
RELATED STORY
5 Rumoured main events for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprises that Vince McMahon & WWE may have planned
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars with the best Wrestlemania win/loss records of this decade
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Shield Triple Threat for the Universal Title should be the Main Event of WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
4 Things that should happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 possible outcomes of the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre
RELATED STORY
Predicting The Results Of The Main Title Matches At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us