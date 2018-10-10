×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Former WWE Wrestlers Most Likely to Appear at Bound For Glory 2018

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
880   //    10 Oct 2018, 16:45 IST

Will Jericho appear at the event after months of speculation?
Will Jericho appear at the event after months of speculation?

Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV is now less than a week away. The company has recently shredded their wage bill, so expect at least one former WWE wrestler to appear in New York on Sunday. Here we will count down the four ex WWE Superstars that are most likely to appear at the Melrose Ballroom for Impact's biggest event of the year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#4 Big Cass

Big Cass continues to wrestle despite his WWE release
Big Cass continues to wrestle despite his WWE release

The 31-year-old recently admitted that his behavior was unprofessional during the latter stages of his WWE career.

Despite his release from the company, Big Cass is continuing with his wrestling career and he has recently started taking independent bookings under the name 'Big C'. With his a no compete clause reportedly over, Big Cass would be a huge signing for Impact Wrestling and would most likely be pushed immediately into the world title picture.

#3 Ryback

Ryback is reportedly making a return to wrestling
Ryback is reportedly making a return to wrestling

Ryback has been rumored to be heading to Impact Wrestling for nearly 18 months now. The speculation had died down over the past few months, however, the big man recently teased a return to pro wrestling.

Impact's limited schedule would likely appeal to the wrestler due to his other work interests and despite being the longest shot on the list, Ryback feuding with Brian Cage would provide Impact Wrestling with some great content over the next few months.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bound for Glory Ryback Chris Jericho
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
4 former WWE superstars who may be joining Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Current IWGP Champion set for Impact Wrestling debut?
RELATED STORY
6 WWE flops who became successful in TNA
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Wrestlers You Didn't Know Are Related
RELATED STORY
4 Former WWE Wrestlers Who Look Identical To Current...
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers WWE should sign in 2019, and 3 who might...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho "tentatively" on the...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who are likely to sign with WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Top wrestlers who refuse to join the WWE
RELATED STORY
SK's take on Chris Jericho appearing at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us