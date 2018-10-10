4 Former WWE Wrestlers Most Likely to Appear at Bound For Glory 2018

Will Jericho appear at the event after months of speculation?

Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV is now less than a week away. The company has recently shredded their wage bill, so expect at least one former WWE wrestler to appear in New York on Sunday. Here we will count down the four ex WWE Superstars that are most likely to appear at the Melrose Ballroom for Impact's biggest event of the year.

#4 Big Cass

Big Cass continues to wrestle despite his WWE release

The 31-year-old recently admitted that his behavior was unprofessional during the latter stages of his WWE career.

Despite his release from the company, Big Cass is continuing with his wrestling career and he has recently started taking independent bookings under the name 'Big C'. With his a no compete clause reportedly over, Big Cass would be a huge signing for Impact Wrestling and would most likely be pushed immediately into the world title picture.

#3 Ryback

Ryback is reportedly making a return to wrestling

Ryback has been rumored to be heading to Impact Wrestling for nearly 18 months now. The speculation had died down over the past few months, however, the big man recently teased a return to pro wrestling.

Impact's limited schedule would likely appeal to the wrestler due to his other work interests and despite being the longest shot on the list, Ryback feuding with Brian Cage would provide Impact Wrestling with some great content over the next few months.

