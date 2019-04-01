4 Young stars who John Cena should consider wrestling at WrestleMania 35

For weeks now, we've been hearing that John Cena does indeed have a match planned for WWE WrestleMania, and if these rumors are to be believed, it won't be against Kurt Angle, but with the current roster the way it is, there are plenty of options out there for The Face that Runs the Place. There's been a lot of hate for Cena online for years, and a lot of that stems from the fact that he never put younger talent over, but in recent years, he's changed that, putting over the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, AJ Styles and more.

All of those guys have big WrestleMania matches planned, and while we'd love to see Cena wrestle an old rival in Kurt Angle, that's not an option, so today we are going to look at 4 young stars that we'd love to see Big Match John put over on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was just announced in a group of 26 people for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but that can be changed quickly, and given how much support he has on Smackdown Live, this is a fantastic option. 'The Heart and Soul of SmackDown' is an all-around fantastic performer, and while he's not a solidified main event performer right now, taking a 16-time Champion like John to the limit would truly put him on the map.

The injury he suffered several months ago was highly unfortunate, but it's led to the rise of KofiMania, so it's at least clear the WWE have big plans for him, and there's no bigger stage for him than standing across from John Cena at WrestleMania. Since he was announced for the Battle Royal, it's unlikely to be Ali, but the WWE are known for changing plans, and this is one we'd all like to see.

