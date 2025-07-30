40-year-old star to announce he is quitting WWE after losing important match at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

The WWE creative team has been working tirelessly for its upcoming historic first two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Multiple major bouts are booked for the event, and the card is stacked with massive contests. Interestingly, a 40-year-old star may announce his departure from the Stamford-based promotion after possibly losing at The Biggest Party of Summer.The 40-year-old star in question is Karrion Kross. The former two-time NXT Champion has emerged as a fan favorite in recent months despite not being in any major feud or storyline on television.Kross has been targeting Sami Zayn for months. The two have competed twice, and both stand at one win each. Karrion and Sami are billed to clash at SummerSlam 2025, the third in what appears to be a trilogy of matches. Shockingly, the 40-year-old star may announce that he is quitting the company if he loses the bout against Zayn.Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux's, WWE contracts are set to expire in August, and they have reportedly not signed a new deal. The company could create massive hype for The Herald of Doomsday, having him quit the promotion in kayfabe before then making a shocking return, gaining more momentum.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.A former WWE employee wants the company to take a major step for Karrion Kross's futureSpeaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo said that the former two-time NXT Champion holds major potential and expressed that Kross needs to win at SummerSlam to boost his credibility. If the company has a plan on jobbing him against Sami Zayn, they should rather let him go.&quot;Kross is good, man. I mean, Kross is good. And Sami wasn't bad in this either. God, bro, you gotta do something with Kross at this point. If Sami beats Kross, don't re-sign him. There's no point in re-signing him. I mean, if he doesn't come out of this on top with something, there's no point in re-signing the guy.&quot; [39:40 onwards]It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the 40-year-old RAW star and whether he re-signs the contract with the company.