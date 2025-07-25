40-year-old star to join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown today ahead of SummerSlam match? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis &amp; Joe Gacy are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on SmackDown against the high-octane duo of Andrade and Rey Fenix. With major SummerSlam implications expected springing off the match, though, what if WWE has a massive surprise in store for fans on tonight's show?With Aleister Black seemingly set to be positioned as a major force on SmackDown following his heel turn, could the former NXT Champion emerge as the sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks, or at the very least, an ally?The 40-year-old star’s dark and enigmatic persona fits The Wyatt Sicks’ eerie aesthetic perfectly. Back when his AEW status was uncertain in 2022, many speculated he was behind the cryptic White Rabbit teases that ultimately led to Bray Wyatt’s return. The eerie synergy between Aleister Black and the faction has long been teased, and tonight may finally mark its realization.Black has an extensive history with both Andrade and Fenix, The Wyatt Sicks' opponents tonight. He clashed with Andrade during their time in NXT and AEW, and had multiple run-ins with Fenix during the House of Black vs. Death Triangle feud. That tension could explode on SmackDown, where Black's potential interference or alliance could help The Wyatt Sicks retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.Uncle Howdy may continue to be clearly positioned as the leader of the group, but Aleister Black could slot in as the group's in-ring centerpiece. He could strengthen The Wyatt Sicks as their top guy over the next few months. Whether it's a short-term alliance or a permanent addition as the sixth member, the timing is significant, especially with a potential match against Damian Priest expected for SummerSlam. Helping secure Lumis &amp; Gacy a win tonight could further his momentum and credibility heading into that bout, as well as an invaluable alliance.The Wyatt Sicks may even be instrumental in helping Black against Priest, or possibly even against Cody Rhodes down the line. With his recent heel turn, fans may not have seen the full extent of the darkness that lies within Aleister Black. In many ways, he and The Wyatt Sicks could complement one another, or perhaps even complete one another.The Aleister Black-Wyatt Sicks axis could shake the foundations of SmackDownAleister Black's descent into darkness could prompt his ascent to the main event on SmackDown post-SummerSlam. If he defeats Priest, he could target a very familiar foe in Cody Rhodes next, especially with Rhodes expected to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at The Biggest Party of The Summer.The Wyatt Sicks-Aleister Black alliance, whether with Black firmly a part of the group or still functioning independently, could be invaluable for both parties involved. However, going beyond the visual dark aesthetic and the sadistic psychological warfare, the room for creative storytelling and the potential for them to be presented as an unstoppable force together on SmackDown is what this alliance could really generate, and it could be birthed as soon as tonight.