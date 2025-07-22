Predicting the rest of the SummerSlam 2025 match card after WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that AJ Styles would challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. With that, here is the updated card for The Biggest Party of The Summer (Night TBA):* Undisputed WWE Championship (Street Fight): John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. CM Punk* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY* United States Championship (Steel Cage): Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez &amp; Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship (No Count Outs, No DQ): Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria (If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again)* Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre &amp; Logan PaulIn this article, we will explore the possibility of five more matches that may be added to the event, bringing the total to 14 matches, or seven matches a night.#5. Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLet us start with the biggest and most obvious match that has yet to be made official. While a Bron Breakker-Roman Reigns singles bout has been rumored for months, the OTC's return last week suggested an alternative direction: the aforementioned tag team equation. Last night's RAW seemingly confirmed that.The tag team match makes sense; Jey Uso, now firmly established as one of WWE's biggest stars, needs to be in a prominent spot at SummerSlam. Uso and Reigns' story needs to progress, too, with them having properly interacted for the first time since Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 last week.In fact, Reigns and Uso never had any kind of exchange leading up to or during Jey's World Heavyweight Championship win and subsequent reign. Now, they will fight not as a Tribal Chief and a Right Hand Man, but as bona fide main eventers and as equals.Finally, SummerSlam is stacked, and with just one week to go, a Roman Reigns-Bron Breakker match can be built up into something much bigger and better with time. WWE can save that singles match for the time being while also extending Jey Uso's story with the Seth Rollins-led faction and book a major tag match for SummerSlam.#4. Multi-man Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipThe Wyatt Sicks will defend their newly won WWE Tag Team Championship this week on SmackDown against Andrade and Rey Fenix. However, with the upcoming World Tag Team Championship match (LWO vs. The Judgment Day) not taking place at SummerSlam, one of the tag titles needs to be on the line at The Biggest Party of The Summer.With SmackDown's tag team division far more contentious and stacked, shenanigans involving #DIY, MCMG, Street Profits, and Fraxiom this Friday could result in a blockbuster multi-team Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.#3. Aleister Black vs. Damian PriestAleister Black and Damian Priest have been on a collision course for quite some time now, with Black having gradually turned heel over the past few weeks. Despite no championship gold being involved in the picture, this feud is indeed high-stakes, with possibly one of these men likely to be elevated as a contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship if Cody Rhodes wins back the title from John Cena in New Jersey.While a tag team match involving Carmelo Hayes and R-Truth remains an interesting direction, with the number of tag team matches expected to be a part of the show, SummerSlam seems to be the right opportunity to provide both men with a showcase and a chance at getting into the main event picture on SmackDown.#2. Giulia must defend the Women's United States Championship at SummerSlamGiulia is the current Women's US Champion. [Image Source: Getty]Giulia has barely even been seen on TV since winning the WWE Women's US Championship on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions last month. Her booking over the past few weeks indicates that the Triple H-led creative team is unsure as to how to present The Beautiful Madness.However, what cannot be denied is that her strength is WRESTLING. Not promos, not drama, and not just being eye candy; Giulia is someone who will get over by her in-ring prowess.She is highly motivated to get in the ring and showcase her abilities, and if bell-to-bell action is the way to go, WWE can rectify her presentation thus far by giving her a chance to showcase her skills at a stage like SummerSlam. From Zelina Vega to Michin to Nia Jax to even one of The Kabuki Warriors on RAW, there are several interesting options for The Game to choose from as Giulia's opponent for SummerSlam.WWE could simply proceed with a good old-fashioned open challenge. Nonetheless, given how almost every main roster title will be defended at SummerSlam, the creative team simply cannot afford to keep Giulia off the show.#1. The Bella Twins &amp; Stephanie Vaquer vs. The Green RegimeChelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre seem to have made Stephanie Vaquer a personal target of late, and they have also had their issues with the recently returned Nikki Bella. While IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley came to the rescue of La Primera and neutralized the heels last night on RAW, that won't be the case forever given the current priorities of The Genius of The Sky and The Nightmare.With Nikki Bella expected to be at SummerSlam and she and Vaquer one woman down, the setup seems too perfect not to bring back the other Bella Twin, Brie. While Brie may have asserted that she won't be wrestling at SummerSlam, that may just be an attempt at working the audience.Having confirmed on The Nikki &amp; Brie Show that she will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend, it seems quite likely that The Bella Twins will reunite at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and the extra eyeballs they attract to the potential match would be of great value to one of WWE's biggest prospects, Stephanie Vaquer.