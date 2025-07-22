Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE Hall of Famer is returning for a match at SummerSlam

Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice — Piper Niven and Alba Fyre — have been feuding with Stephanie Vaquer and the recently returned Nikki Bella in recent weeks on RAW. Needless to say, the babyfaces are one woman short, and if a six-person tag team match is in the plans for SummerSlam, a surprise return could be in the works.
The return could be none other than that of Brie Bella, Nikki's twin sister and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer. Brie hasn't competed in WWE since Royal Rumble 2022, which was also Nikki Bella's last WWE match until her return at No. 30 in the women's Royal Rumble match this year.
Nevertheless, The Bella Twins haven't teamed up since late 2018 and haven't competed in matches besides the Rumble individually since Nikki's main event match against Ronda Rousey at Evolution 2018. After their Hall of Fame induction and departure from WWE, Brie was seen in the crowd at AEW All In last year, supporting Bryan Danielson as he won the AEW World Championship.
While Nikki Bella seems to be back with the company, not just in an ambassadorial and affiliate role, but as a part-time in-ring performer too, Brie's case remains unclear. She does remain the most logical partner to aid her sister and Vaquer against The Green Regime.
On the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, where AEW's Bryan Danielson filled in for Nikki, who was traveling (for RAW), Brie announced that she would be in New York supporting Nikki and would be attending SummerSlam and adjacent events. However, the former one-time Divas Champion stated that she would not be wrestling at SummerSlam. That, though, may be the classic misdirection that is fairly common in wrestling.
What were Nikki Bella's original plans for WWE SummerSlam?
Nikki Bella's original plans for SummerSlam obviously involved Liv Morgan, but that had to be dropped due to Morgan's dislocated shoulder injury. Whether Brie was set to return and team up with her sister for a Tag Team Championship opportunity remains unclear, as do the current plans vis-à-vis Brie's involvement.
The two-time Divas Champion and her tag partner, who is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris, are clearly in need of a teammate, but whether Triple H brings back Brie on RAW next week or directly at SummerSlam remains to be seen. In fact, Brie could possibly not be the only Hall of Famer who makes a blockbuster return at SummerSlam.
Then again, WWE could have someone else join forces with Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella to. As one of the biggest names who has not yet been booked for a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, Bayley could be a great pick for the role.
However, the company might also schedule a two-on-two tag team match for the PLE, which might completely rule out the chances of a return for Brie down the line.