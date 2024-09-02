40-year-old star to take a break from WWE despite only returning a few weeks ago? Exploring the situation 

WWE RAW's latest problem is Bronson Reed. It seems just a while ago when RAW's General Manager had to deal with Bron Breakker's maniacal rage, and now Reed has taken over. It seems the "Brons" really have kept Pearce on his toes!

On the August 5th, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, Reed delivered six Tsunamis on Seth Rollins and put him away indefinitely. In the next episode, he brutally assaulted R-Truth with multiple Tsunamis after defeating The Miz. On the August 19th, 2024, edition of WWE RAW, the 330 lb superstar defeated Miz again, but attempted to attack the former World Tag Team Champion afterwards as well. However, he was confronted by a returning Braun Strowman.

Trending

The Monster Among Men arrival at an opportune moment was seen as a saving grace for the RAW roster, or at least that's what everyone thought. Unfortunately, on the latest edition of the red show, the former NXT North American Champion delivered a Tsunami to Strowman after laying him out on the hood of a car. Strowman was unable to move himself while Pearce scrambled to get an ambulance and medics to the spot. It seems WWE is using an injury angle to write off the former World Heavyweight Champion for a while.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Considering the brutality of the attack and how it was portrayed to the WWE Universe, it won't be ideal to bring him back for this week's episode of RAW. It's possible the Stamford-based promotion will wait for a couple of weeks, and bring back Strowman to confront Reed once again.

In fact, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman can return at the same time to put an end to Reed's fury on the red show. Stopping Reed certainly doesn't seem like a one-man job at this point!

WWE Hall of Famer has an interesting idea for Bronson Reed on RAW

Bronson Reed is proving to be a force of nature that no one is being able to tackle, and it's been quite evident that he is dropping men like bowling pins. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has a situation where the whole locker room is forced to come out to stop the 330 lb superstar!

According to Ray on Busted Open Radio, he painted a sordid picture of what would take to bring Reed under control. He posited the idea that upon Reed's victory, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin botches and announces the wrong name as the winner. This can trigger the behemoth superstar. Once triggered, he grabs her wrist but she faints and Reed sets her inside the ring. As he prepares to make the climb to execute a Tsunami on Irvin, the whole locker room is forced to come out to stop him.

"Could you imagine everybody coming out of the locker room and everything and trying to stop him? Could you imagine the anticipation and the boil in the arena just with the implication that Bronson was going to splash Samantha Irvin?"

The idea is terrifying! The wrestling juggernaut might surely not entertain such an idea because one botch can lead to Irvin's bones breaking. Nevertheless, Bully Ray might have revealed an idea that will be nerve wracking for everyone!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback