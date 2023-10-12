40-year-old superstar must confront Roman Reigns during his return to WWE SmackDown

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar must confront The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, during his return to SmackDown this week.

The Tribal Chief is set to return on the October 13 edition of SmackDown. He will likely be very disappointed in his fellow stablemates for their effort this past Saturday night at Fastlane. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were soundly defeated by John Cena and LA Knight at the premium live event over the weekend in Indianapolis.

Roman Reigns has not competed in a match since his successful title defense over Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother during the bout, and Jey decided to leave The Bloodline and head to RAW following the Biggest Party of the Summer. Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes recently captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship by defeating The Judgment Day at Fastlane.

WWE Crown Jewel is the next premium live event that will take place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. If The Head of the Table is going to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the PLE, LA Knight could be the perfect opponent.

Knight has developed an incredible connection with the WWE Universe and would be a worthy challenger to Reigns. The Megastar has withstood many losses during his time on the main roster, but the fans have refused to let his popularity dwindle. An epic rivalry with The Tribal Chief, even if it results in a loss at Crown Jewel, would be a major benefit to the 40-year-old star and would only cause his popularity to grow even more.

Former WWE manager picks 36-year-old superstar to defeat Roman Reigns

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Intercontinental Champion Gunther could be the superstar to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

Gunther has asserted his dominance on RAW as of late and recently broke The Honky Tonk Man's record for longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that the company is likely working toward a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns but believes that The Ring General will wind up capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

"I think if they were looking for an opponent to put that title on, I would seriously consider Gunther. They are working toward, I think, Cody and Roman, I guess, because Dusty paved the way, and they wanna finish that story. But I think we are gonna see Gunther with the top title," said Dutch Mantell. [From 06:23 to 06:50]

Roman Reigns has relied on The Bloodline to keep himself at the top of the company, but the faction is nowhere as strong as it used to be. It will be interesting to see if Reigns winds up defending the title at Crown Jewel and which superstar will get the opportunity next month in Saudi Arabia.

Would you like to see a title match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

