40-year-old WWE Superstar should confront Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown to set up showdown at Night of Champions

A 40-year-old superstar should confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight during his return to SmackDown to set up a match at Night of Champions on May 27th.

The Tribal Chief has not appeared on television since the RAW following WrestleMania. He was scheduled to team up with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa to battle Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar but the match never took place. The Beast brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns simply walked away.

Roman is scheduled to return tonight on SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship will be continuing tonight, with two Triple Threat matches scheduled to take place, with the winners squaring off to determine who will battle Seth Rollins for the title at the premium live event later this month.

Reigns is quickly approaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion, but a popular 40-year-old superstar could decide now is his time to strike. LA Knight was left off the card for WrestleMania 39 but the WWE Universe continues to rally behind him.

Knight was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft and should try to make the best of being on the same brand as Roman Reigns. He would be the heavy underdog in a match against Reigns, but a good showing against The Head of the Table should help increase his popularity even more following Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling world by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to retain the title.

Most fans expected to see The American Nightmare finish his story after returning from injury as the final entrant of the Men's Royal Rumble and eliminating Gunther to win the match, but it was not meant to be. The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa hit Cody with the Samoan Spike and Roman capitalized with a Spear to walk out of the company's biggest event of the year still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

There have been rumors today that something interesting will happen with LA Knight during tonight's edition of SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if he ever gets the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship while both superstars are on the SmackDown roster.

