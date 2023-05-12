Roman Reigns is slated to return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The last time fans saw him was on the RAW after WrestleMania episode, but it looks like his lengthy absence since the event is something fans already saw coming.

At WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, although he had help from The Usos and Solo Sikoa. On the following episode of RAW, he made another appearance where he was slated for a tag team match with Solo Sikoa. However, the bout never took place as Brock Lesnar, who was supposed to team with Rhodes, attacked his partner. Since then, The Tribal Chief has not been seen on weekly programming.

Weeks before this year's Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport reported that Roman Reigns was going on a lengthy break, which explains his absence from SmackDown since 'Mania. The report stated that he was going on a significant break for at least a month, adding that he might not even be seen until SummerSlam.

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit."

For the past few weeks, Roman's presence was only felt through Paul Heyman. The Special Counsel was seen "talking" with The Head of the Table on the phone in weekly programs and even mentioning him to Solo Sikoa in connection with The Usos.

What could Roman Reigns do on his SmackDown return?

During The Tribal Chief's absence, one thing that many fans discussed was the current state of affairs in The Bloodline. They are expecting him to address The Usos and the loss of their tag team titles during his return.

The Usos have been trying to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, in hopes of getting back in the good graces of Reigns.

According to the former champions, The Tribal Chief hasn't even talked to them since the loss at WrestleMania 39. After another loss in a rematch and their performance at Backlash, many fans think that The Usos, or perhaps just Jey, could be kicked out from The Bloodline.

Since Roman Reigns is also expected to be present for the upcoming Night of Champions event, there's also the possibility of his next challenger being introduced tonight on SmackDown.

