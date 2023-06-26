40-year-old WWE Superstar needs to win Money in the Bank and finally turn on his current stable

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar has the opportunity to shock the wrestling world at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

The Judgment Day faction has a big night in store at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Seth Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at the premium live event.

The two superstars have a storied past, as Balor defeated Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the inaugural Universal Champion. However, his title reign didn't go as planned, as Balor was forced to relinquish the title the following day due to injury.

Damian Priest recently accepted The Visionary's Open Challenge and battled him for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 5th edition of WWE RAW. Priest had asked his stablemates to allow him to compete alone, but Balor still attempted to intervene.

Seth was able to overcome the odds and retained the title, but Damian could still have some resentment toward Balor. Damian Priest has qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st. If he wins the match, he could attempt to cash in on the same night.

Finn Balor has made his rivalry with Seth Rollins extremely personal and attacked the champion after he defeated Bron Breakker on this past Tuesday's episode of NXT. However, his vendetta against Rollins has caused Balor to inadvertently disrespect Damian Priest by not allowing him to challenge for the title on his own.

Damian could get the ultimate revenge on his stablemate and have the biggest night of his career at Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo sees money in Damian Priest

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is hopeful that WWE has a plan for Damian Priest and wants to see him protected.

Despite his loss to Seth Rollins on RAW, Damian proved that he belongs in the ring with the World Heavyweight Champion and is a worthy opponent. Having said that, he still lost his chance at gold, and Vince Russo doesn't believe the promotion is booking him properly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince noted that Damian Priest has everything worth looking for in a WWE Superstar and doesn't understand how anyone in the business can't see money in him.

"I don't know how you could be in the wrestling business, know everything it takes, and not look at this dude and see money, and if you see money, bro, you gotta protect," added Russo. [2:32 - 2:44]

Damian Priest isn't the only veteran that fans are hoping to see win the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st. LA Knight also has a ton of momentum heading into the match, and it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious at the premium live event at the 02 Arena.

