403-pound WWE star is the perfect choice to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

WWE's landscape is about to change on SmackDown tonight when the annual Draft returns for the first time in over a year. The Draft will determine the fate of superstars and stables going forward. Along with this, new storylines and rivalries will be created after the event.

Last week, Triple H's blockbuster announcement shocked fans across the world when he announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship. A project that was in the works for over a year finally made its way with a new belt design and a champion and brand to be determined after the Draft.

The current locker room is filled with talented superstars who are capable and worthy of becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The company currently has a front-runner for the vacant championship, but nothing is set in stone.

Apart from the established and well-known names in the company, 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos could be the perfect choice to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

Why is Omos a perfect choice to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

In 2020, Omos made his way to the main roster and quickly became one of the most noticeable names on the brand due to his stature. He later formed an alliance with AJ Styles and also won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

After gaining popularity and aligning with MVP, he was involved in high-profile feuds against AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. WWE was once called 'The Land of the Giants,' and several heavyweight superstars were the poster boys of the company before they shifted their focus to athletic superstars.

Omos winning the new World Heavyweight Championship will not only establish him as one of the biggest stars in the company but will also restore the company and audience's faith in larger-than-life superstars. It has been a while since any superstar of Omos' size and stature won the World Championship.

Moreover, The Undertaker has highly praised The Nigerian Giant's skills inside the squared circle. Earlier this year, fans campaigned for Omos to face Roman Reigns for the title at the Night of Champions 2023. It would be a bold but smart choice to crown Omos as the next World Heavyweight Champion.

