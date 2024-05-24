41-year-old Bloodline member to miss King and Queen of the Ring PLE? Exploring potential absence

We are hours away from the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The PLE is set to air live on Saturday, May 25, from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Amidst the anticipation, a recent clip has seemingly suggested that Bloodline member Tonga Loa might miss the upcoming PLE.

This video footage, posted by WWE’s official social media account, features the arrival of The Bloodline for the Saudi Arabia show. However, the video only shows Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, from the faction with no sign of Tonga Loa.

Additionally, the caption of the post does not mention the 41-year-old Loa, which suggests his absence from King and Queen of the Ring. WWE would have no reason to keep Tonga Loa's presence a secret, as he has already debuted in the Stamford-based promotion at Backlash France, and even made regular appearances thereafter.

Therefore, the signs indicate that the Tongan star might miss the PLE. However, it is important to note that a similar scenario could unfold for the rest of The Bloodline also if Tama Tonga fails to defeat Randy Orton and advance to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, they still have a chance to be part of the PLE unless WWE has alternate plans to feature them on the show anyway.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in tonight's episode of SmackDown and whether Tama will be able to emerge victorious in the absence of his brother Tonga Loa.

Will WWE debut new Bloodline member at King and Queen of the Ring 2024?

The new version of The Bloodline, under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, is currently on the rise, sparking curiosity among fans about potential new members. One name that has been speculated is Jacob Fatu.

Fans have wondered if the Stamford-based promotion will debut Fatu as a new Bloodline member at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. This speculation arises from the anticipation of Jacob's debut at Backlash France, which ultimately did not take place, leaving fans to wonder.

However, it seems highly unlikely that he will debut at the Saudi Arabia PLE, as there have been no reports confirming the arrival of the former MLW Champion in WWE. Therefore, it appears that fans will have to wait a little longer to see another Bloodline member being added to the mix.