41-year-old to join Jey Uso at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Analysing the possibility 

WWE Survivor Series is just a few weeks away, and fans are possibly in for a banger of a main event. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn will take on The Judgment Day inside WarGames.

Both teams have four superstars each. However, WarGames has traditionally been a five-a-side contest. This leaves one spot open for both teams. While Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are fans' top guesses for joining the match, WWE could throw a total curve ball on the fans.

Last Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight stated he is not done with The Bloodline yet, and will take them all down. This mission of The Megastar could start with the WWE Survivor Series. The former Million-Dollar Champion could join Team Rhodes at the premium live event.

Jimmy Uso could perhaps team up with The Judgment Day. Both The Bloodline and Judgment Day have had successful dealings in the past. Jimmy Uso fighting side-by-side should not be a problem, considering their history of working together.

While LA Knight's revenge on The Bloodline may be a temporary cause at the WWE Survivor Series, this WarGames inclusion could be the foundation for the Jey vs. Jimmy Uso match that could perhaps take place at WrestleMania XL.

How could the women's WarGames match shape up at WWE Survivor Series?

Last week on SmackDown, Asuka betrayed Bianca Belair, and joined forces with Damage CTRL and Kairi Sane. The four women decimated Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair, and laid them all out cold.

WWE hasn't officially announced the women's WarGames match. The hints on SmackDown last week all point towards this blockbuster taking place at the WWE Survivor Series. Damage CTRL has four members for now. Unfortunately, team Belair still has only three.

After her loss to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc, Becky Lynch isn't a part of any feud. This could be a good reason for Belair and her team to ask Lynch for her services.

If WWE decides to make the match 5 vs. 5 at the Survivor Series, fans could see Damage CTRL take help from Nia Jax, and Team Belair could call up Raquel Rodriguez. Both women are currently two of the biggest women in the division, and are without a match at the Survivor Series as of now. They could be added to WarGames to make the match more star-studded.

