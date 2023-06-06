41-year-old star must defeat Seth Rollins to win the World Title after 7 long years 

The latest episode of WWE RAW teased a new challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in Finn Balor. The two have had conflicts in the past, but the outcome should be different this time around.

The Prince interfered during Seth Rollins and Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship match and later had a face-off with the champion, seemingly signifying his intentions to win the gold. Fans could see a much-awaited feud where a new champion should emerge.

Finn Balor has had one of the best runs of his career recently with The Judgment Day. The group has dominated the landscape of WWE RAW for a long time and will likely continue the dominance for the foreseeable future. With him being backed up with names like Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, he should be able to defeat The Visionary even if he needs assistance.

Balor had to relinquish the Universal Championship seven years ago after becoming the inaugural champion, and it might be the ideal time for him to finally win a World Title again. Along with him, the entire Judgment Day's relevance could gain a boost with a World Champion in the faction. The future could be enjoyable.

What if Finn Balor defeats Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Considering Finn Balor's incredible booking during his run in NXT, it is clear that Triple H believes in him. he could go on to have fantastic rivalries as the world champion on WWE RAW.

After expectedly having a long storyline with Seth Rollins, Finn could go on to unleash his darkest side by betraying Damian Priest. He can get the rest of The Judgment Day on his side to exterminate The Archer of Infamy, much like what he did with the stable's former leader, Edge.

Fans could witness drama similar to that currently featured in The Bloodline's story, giving Finn Balor the momentum he needs to be featured as the company's face alongside Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins also wants a rematch with a 35-year-old star after three years. Click here to learn more.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes