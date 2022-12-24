Seth Rollins wants major rematch against 35-year-old WWE star after 3 years

Seth Rollins has had an amazing year and is always looking for even greater challenges. The Visionary has now expressed his opinion on facing WWE SmackDown Superstar Gunther in the future.

In 2022, The Visionary had a memorable rivalry with Cody Rhodes and also held the United States Championship. Now that he has turned babyface, more gates have opened for him to have even more amazing rivalries.

During a recent interview on WQAD News 8 YouTube Channel, Seth Rollins was asked about which current star he wants to wrestle in WWE. He stated that he likes Gunther's work on SmackDown and would like to face the current Intercontinental Champion soon.

"There's a guy on our SmackDown roster that I really like. His name is Gunther. He's the Intercontinental Champion and he's fantastic. He and I have had a few run-ins, but this incarnation of him, and this one of me, I think, would be pretty fun," said Seth Rollins. (15:50-16:15)

Fans might remember that the two had a match on an episode of RAW in 2019. However, the match didn't have a clear winner as it ended in disqualification.

The two stars are currently on separate brands and are involved in different rivalries. However, they could certainly have a showdown in 2023.

Seth Rollins and Gunther are currently involved in heated WWE feuds

Rollins has been a main event star on RAW for a while now, while Gunther has been a dominant Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown.

The Visionary surprisingly lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. However, he is in pursuit to regain his title. The two rivals will seemingly have a battle for the championship very soon.

The Ring General recently defeated his latest challenger, Ricochet. However, he is now transitioning into a feud with The Monster of Monsters, Braun Stowman. The two could collide at Royal Rumble 2023.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins face The Ring General in 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

