41-year-old WWE Icon to Retire for Good After Losing Championship Match at Clash in Paris? Possibility Explored

WWE is currently experiencing an all-time high, breaking records with its highest viewership, sold-out shows, and record social media numbers, as well as increased merchandise sales. However, multiple legends are also retiring from in-ring competition, such as John Cena and Goldberg. Interestingly, a 41-year-old icon might also retire after losing an important match.The superstar in question is former Divas Champion Nikki Bella. The Fearless One returned to the Stamford-based promotion in June and competed in the Women's Battle Royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event, where she lost. However, the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Bella issuing a challenge to Becky Lynch for a singles bout, and The Man punched her in the face, planting seeds for a future encounter.Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch could face each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris 2025, later this month. In a shocking twist, if Bella loses to The Man, she could announce her retirement from wrestling, revealing she has passed her prime and feels she can't perform to her full potential in the ring anymore.That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing has been officially confirmed.Former WWE employee doesn't get the motive behind the new women's feud on RAWWith their segment on the red brand, it's pretty evident that Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch are now in a feud. On Legion of RAW, WWE's former head writer, Vince Russo, questioned why the two women started a rivalry.&quot;I can't wait when they get into new feuds, and I'm just waiting to hear what the angle is. What's the angle, guys? Like, I just want to hear the angle. So, the angle here is that Becky Lynch is a liar. I don't even know what the angle is,&quot; Russo said. [27:20 - 27:40]It remains to be seen whether Lynch and Bella will go one-on-one at WWE Clash in Paris.