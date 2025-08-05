  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • 41-year-old WWE Icon to Retire for Good After Losing Championship Match at Clash in Paris? Possibility Explored

41-year-old WWE Icon to Retire for Good After Losing Championship Match at Clash in Paris? Possibility Explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 05, 2025 10:39 GMT
WWE fan shocked! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE fan shocked! (Image credits: WWE.com)

WWE is currently experiencing an all-time high, breaking records with its highest viewership, sold-out shows, and record social media numbers, as well as increased merchandise sales. However, multiple legends are also retiring from in-ring competition, such as John Cena and Goldberg. Interestingly, a 41-year-old icon might also retire after losing an important match.

Ad

The superstar in question is former Divas Champion Nikki Bella. The Fearless One returned to the Stamford-based promotion in June and competed in the Women's Battle Royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event, where she lost. However, the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Bella issuing a challenge to Becky Lynch for a singles bout, and The Man punched her in the face, planting seeds for a future encounter.

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch could face each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris 2025, later this month. In a shocking twist, if Bella loses to The Man, she could announce her retirement from wrestling, revealing she has passed her prime and feels she can't perform to her full potential in the ring anymore.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing has been officially confirmed.

Former WWE employee doesn't get the motive behind the new women's feud on RAW

With their segment on the red brand, it's pretty evident that Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch are now in a feud. On Legion of RAW, WWE's former head writer, Vince Russo, questioned why the two women started a rivalry.

Ad
"I can't wait when they get into new feuds, and I'm just waiting to hear what the angle is. What's the angle, guys? Like, I just want to hear the angle. So, the angle here is that Becky Lynch is a liar. I don't even know what the angle is," Russo said. [27:20 - 27:40]
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen whether Lynch and Bella will go one-on-one at WWE Clash in Paris.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications