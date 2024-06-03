41-year-old WWE superstar to expose Dominik Mysterio on Raw? Exploring potential agenda for helping Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio has been keeping everyone confused about his true intentions on WWE RAW. While no one can accept that 'Dom Dom' left 'Mami' when she needed him the most, 'Dirty Dom' is showing signs of alliance with Liv Morgan. The one person who has begun questioning it is Damian Priest.

Among the four Judgment Day members who are currently on WWE TV, only The Archer of Infamy raised an eyebrow about Dominik Mysterio's actions. On the previous episode of WWE RAW, Priest asked Mysterio if the latter had spoken to Rhea Ripley, and Mysterio said he had. In fact, he said that The Eradicator understood that Mysterio was trying to help at King and Queen of the Ring but it backfired. But, does Damian Priest believe 'Dirty Dom'?

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Priest might finally expose Dominik Mysterio for lying about speaking to Rhea Ripley. He can let Mysterio know that he has spoken to Ripley and knows that Dominik hasn't had a word with her yet. This will be the slap on the wrist that Mysterio needs to finally choose a side. While he is showing his loyalty lies with Rhea Ripley, his actions haven't supported that.

The Archer of Infamy has already taunted JD McDonagh for talking to Liv Morgan, and he won't shy away from putting Mysterio on the spot to save Ripley. Priest and Ripley are close, and if it comes down to choosing a side, The Archer of Infamy will definitely pick his Terror Twin!

Rey Mysterio has praised Dominik Mysterio's work in WWE

Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day. It was a shocking moment for the WWE Universe, but is what kick-started Mysterio's successful heel run in the business. You know he is successful as a heel because of the sheer amount of boos he receives whenever he is on the mic!

Even though Rey Mysterio and his son are rivals on-screen, Rey Mysterio broke character to shower praise on his son:

"I helped my son to a certain degree, obviously because he's my son and the introduction into the business, and obviously the comparisons were made. I think the only thing I probably helped him with is his first match, which I was right there by his corner, and becoming the first father and son Tag Team Champions. After that, everything he's probably done on his own and gotten advice from other people that has not been his father."

On last week's WWE RAW, Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio. It is expected that either Mysterio or The Judgment Day will address the incident on tonight's RAW.