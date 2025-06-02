41-year-old WWE Superstar to replace Carlito in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

In June 2025, Carlito shocked WWE fans when he announced that WWE would not be extending his contract, which was expiring in two weeks. He humorously addressed his exit by joking about WWE accusing him of robbing them. He also did not fail to appreciate the WWE Universe.

Ad

Being an active member of Judgement Day, the team may seek his replacement, knowing fully well that he will be leaving the company. The 46-year-old has established himself as a key member over the last year, and he could be replaced by a familiar face.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There might be no better replacement for Carlito than the former United States Champion, Santos Escobar. The 41-year-old has maintained a friendship with one of the Judgement Day members, Dominik Mysterio, in kayfabe. Though both have had some fallouts while on screen, an Instagram post from Santos suggests that they are on good terms.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

However, the above remains speculative. The Judgement Day and Santo Escobar are currently on different rosters, and it would be a stretch at this time for Escobar to come in without any buildup.

Damian Priest to return to The Judgement Day after Carlito leaves WWE?

Damian Priest left The Judgment Day after being betrayed at SummerSlam 2024. The Punisher had almost retained his World Heavyweight Title, but couldn't, due to a shocking distraction from Finn Balor. This helped The Ring General pick up the win that night.

Ad

Right after Priest was booted from the group, Carlito officially joined The Judgement Day alongside Liv Morgan. While part of The Judgement Day, Carlito had a direct feud with the Priest afterward. Priest met Carlito in a one-on-one match on August 12, 2024. This was the first time they went head to head, and Priest picked up the win in under 10 minutes.

Now that The Bad Apple has made it known that he is leaving WWE, The Judgement Day might ask Priest to return to the team in a shocking twist. The team will need a stronger force to replace the 46-year-old, and Priest might be their only option.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has made a name for himself even after leaving them. He has been with the faction from the beginning and could provide them some much needed stability, considering the tense atmosphere within the group of late. However, the above angle remains speculative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More