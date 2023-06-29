410-pound star should reignite his WWE career by dethroning Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes has been gaining popularity amongst the WWE Universe after making sporadic appearances on both RAW and SmackDown. Recently, Melo had a one-on-one match against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW and lost.

It's clear that Hayes is one of the few stars who could possibly make their way to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown after an excellent showing against The Prince. Meanwhile, it would be for the best if Omos returns to the White and Gold brand and dethrones Carmelo to become the next NXT Champion.

Earlier this year, Omos was heavily featured on WWE RAW when he feuded with Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate was able to defeat The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39. Later, he feuded with Seth Rollins on the red brand.

After losing to The Visionary at WWE Backlash 2023, Omos became a free agent during the Draft, which means he can appear on any brand of his choosing. The Nigerian Giant should return to NXT and reignite his career by winning his first singles title from Carmelo Hayes.

Why should Omos be the one to beat Carmelo Hayes and win the WWE NXT Championship?

Earlier this year, Carmelo Hayes won the NXT Championship after he defeated Bron Breakker at WWE Stand & Deliver. Melo has proven to be a fighting champion as he successfully defended his title against Grayson Waller and Baron Corbin on weekly television.

Meanwhile, Omos has lost some steam after two consecutive losses to Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 and WWE Backlash 2023, respectively. It is an honor to face decorated stars like Rollins and Lesnar, but The Nigerian Giant hasn't won any major feud since last year.

Last year, Omos defeated Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash with the help of MVP. It would be best if the company takes advantage of his free agent status and allows The Nigerian Giant to go to the developmental brand and win the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes.

Omos never got a proper run in NXT, as he was moved to Monday Night RAW during the Pandemic Era. It would benefit The Nigerian Giant and allow Hayes to have a smooth transition to the main roster after dropping the NXT Championship.

