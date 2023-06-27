410-pound WWE star should be the one to finally dethrone Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been ruling the division as the WWE United States Champion for over 200 days. A-Town won the title last year at Survivor Series and remains dominant as the champion, but it looks like the company has no clue where to go next with Theory. In his last defense, he beat Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso accidentally super-kicked his brother.

Earlier this year, Austin Theory successfully defended his title against John Cena at WrestleMania. Later, he was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown with the United States Championship. Apart from a handful of defenses, Theory has also successfully retained his championship against Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and more.

Theory's current reign is running strong, and it seems like he is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning United States Champion in the company's history. However, one man to dethrone the A-Town should be none other than Omos.

During the Draft, several superstars went undrafted, including The Nigerian Giant and MVP. Apart from facing and losing to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WWE Backlash 2023, Omos has not appeared for the company on any brands over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Austin has defended his title twice against Jey Uso and Sheamus. It would be best if WWE makes Omos the next United States Champion, and Theory can move on to something bigger on the blue brand.

Why should Omos be the one to beat Austin Theory and become the next WWE United States Champion?

Earlier this year, Omos was involved in two high-profile feuds against Brock Lesnar and Seth ' Freakin' Rollins on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, he was unable to beat both stars. Regardless of his loss, the company has often protected the 410-pound star over the past year.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory has failed to rise to the top of the card after he beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The Doctor of Thugonomics' words came true about Theory, and fans are tired of watching A-Town constantly winning matches with outside interference.

The Nigerian Giant must return to the company and should challenge Theory for the title. If and when Omos beats Austin Theory, it will allow A-Town to move to the main event picture, and the company can focus on making Omos a bigger star with one of the workhorse titles around his waist.

Do you want to see Omos as the next United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

