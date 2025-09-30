42-year-old to join forces with Jimmy Uso against Jey Uso and Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

Jimmy Uso may need backup soon, now that Roman Reigns is back. The OTC interfered in the Tornado Tag Team Match between The Usos and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, destroying the Vision members and helping his cousins pick up a major win.

While Jey Uso was delighted to see Reigns back, the same can't be said about Jimmy Uso, who hasn't been in favor of the OTC's influence over his twin lately. With Reigns hyping up The YEET Master and reinforcing his recent behavior, the cracks between Jimmy and Jey are bound to deepen in the coming weeks.

To prevent Roman Reigns from further corrupting Jey Uso, Big Jim may decide to knock some sense into his twin. By doing so, he would be picking a fight with the OTC and The YEET Master. If that happens, LA Knight could come to Jimmy Uso's aid.

Jey Uso has been at odds with the 42-year-old since the post-Clash in Paris episode of RAW. The YEET Master is seemingly done being a team player and has only been looking out for himself and his family. On last week's edition of the Monday night show, Knight and Jey went one-on-one.

During the match, Reed and Breakker distracted The Megastar. Instead of fending off the heel duo, Jey Uso took advantage of the situation and walked away with the victory. After the bout, the Vision members were about to launch an attack on Knight before Jimmy Uso came out to make the save.

Jey, however, did not join his twin to fight the heels. Instead, The YEET Master walked out without looking back. Given that Big Jim saved him last week, Knight may decide to repay the favor by assisting Jimmy Uso in a potential battle against Jey and Reigns.

This potential scenario would add a new layer of drama to the ongoing storyline, making it more captivating for fans. That said, this scenario is only based on speculation.

Jey Uso mocked Jimmy Uso for never winning a world title in WWE

Before their Tornado Tag Team Match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy and Jey had a confrontation backstage, where Big Jim asked The YEET Master why he didn't help him save LA Knight from the Vision members last week.

Jey made it clear that helping The Megastar had no benefits before gloating about beating Knight. Main Event Jey then claimed that if he had been winning more like last week, he would have been World Heavyweight Champion by now, something Jimmy wouldn't understand, since he's never been one.

The tension between The Usos has been increasing with each passing week. With the return of Roman Reigns, the dynamic between the OG Bloodline members will be interesting to witness.

