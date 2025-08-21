  • home icon
  • 42-year-old star to officially turn heel after CM Punk's actions on WWE RAW? Potential explored

CM Punk’s quest for revenge against Seth Rollins and The Vision is getting heated, and fans got another glimpse of it on WWE RAW. The most recent edition of the red show saw Bron Breakker and Jey Uso face off in an Extreme Rules Match. As always, chaos ensued, and LA Knight and Punk got involved as well. Ultimately, Roman Reigns came out to save his cousin.

During the brawl, CM Punk inadvertently shoved Knight off the apron and through a table. While this was because Rollins raked the eyes of Punk, Knight might not see it that way. In a shocking twist, The Megastar could turn heel to engage in a singles feud with The Second City Saint.

WWE Clash in Paris is 10 days away as of this writing. Hence, WWE has enough time to plan out an angle where Knight could turn heel. With his subpar booking and lack of notable wins this year, the 42-year-old has several reasons to embrace his dark side.

LA Knight was one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank contract, but he lost. He later suffered a huge defeat in the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. After SummerSlam, The Megastar was given a match against Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, which he didn’t win, thanks to CM Punk.

The table spot on RAW could be the catalyst for Knight’s potential heel turn against CM Punk heading into WWE Clash in Paris. This would open new doors for The Megastar and allow him to add a fresh layer to his character.

WWE needs to push Knight since he is already over among fans. The former United States Champion's brash attitude and remarkable character work could help him develop a top villainous character. However, as of now, this is mere speculation.

CM Punk should headline WrestleMania 42

One of the things Punk always wanted to achieve was to main event WrestleMania. While he did so at 'Mania 41 in his Triple Threat Match against Rollins and Reigns, there was no title involved. It arguably lowered the value of the showdown. If WWE plans on having Punk win the world title at WrestleMania 42, he should be booked in the main event.

Punk did win the world title at WWE SummerSlam before Rollins pulled off the Ruse of the Century by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and becoming the new champion. CM Punk was robbed of his huge moment. All this could be fixed if WWE pushes for The Second City Saint to win the gold at WrestleMania 42 and finally gives him the Night Two main event he has been waiting for.

