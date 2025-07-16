42-year-old WWE star to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank after Seth Rollins’ injury? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins has been making headlines with his new Oracle, Paul Heyman, alongside Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on RAW. The Visionary and his faction have managed to engage in a feud with a plethora of names on the roster, and Mr. Money in the Bank faced one of them at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ad

Rollins went one-on-one with LA Knight at SNME, and both men completely tore each other apart. However, during the match, Rollins suffered an injury while attempting a springboard assault, which further led to the Visionary letting Knight pick the victory immediately after the medical staff had a word with him.

With Rollins now injured, WWE might force him to relinquish the Money in the Bank contract, featuring a new tournament, a ladder match, or a battle royal to determine the new winner. 42-year-old LA Knight could finally get his hands on the contract after winning the match for the vacant MITB briefcase.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While this is quite possible, WWE might force Seth Rollins to relinquish the contract if he isn’t out for a long time. The Visionary is currently out injured, but during the latest episode of RAW, Paul Heyman stated that the star has time until next June to cash in his contract, and his injury might not take a year to recover from.

While Triple H did provide an update on the Visionary’s condition, it all depends on how Rollins’ knee is and if he will be able to get back to the squared circle in the next few months. Considering the current situation and the storyline going on, an update on the Visionary’s injury could provide more insights into the problem. However, if WWE manages to force Rollins to relinquish the title, LA Knight could be the one to take the contract forward and potentially get what he has dreamed of his entire life.

Ad

LA Knight sent a message to Seth Rollins following his injury

The world is praying for Seth Rollins’ speedy recovery, including former United States Champion LA Knight. The 42-year-old broke character during the recent episode of RAW to wish the best for the Visionary, hoping to see him back in the squared circle soon.

“I'm going to tell you right now, I want to wish you, Seth, from the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you a speedy recovery. And I'm going to tell you why I want to wish you a speedy recovery, because it was just last week that I said I want to take your dignity, I want to hurt you. I didn't get a chance to hurt you because you hurt your damn self. So I want you to get better. I want you to come back and I want you to let me hurt you the right way," LA said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and LA Knight have some unfinished business left, which might take off once the Visionary makes his return. Fans will have to wait and see how WWE turns around the storylines with Rollins’ sudden injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More