45-year-old official to use CM Punk for revenge? Exploring what may happen in WWE this week

CM Punk is arguably one of the most sought-after stars in WWE today after returning. While he just appeared on last week's Monday Night RAW, he will also return to Friday Night SmackDown this week. It would be no surprise if his return would be met by an offer.

Aside from CM Punk, another star who made their grand return to WWE is Randy Orton after more than a year of absence due to injury. He appeared on the following RAW and SmackDown episodes after Survivor Series. Last Friday, he signed an exclusive contract to join the Blue brand to focus on Roman Reigns. Adam Pearce was disappointed with this decision, but he could turn the table on Nick Aldis on his own show this week.

Punk is scheduled to return to the Blue brand this week, but his reasons are still unknown. Whatever his agendas are, Pearce may already have his own. The Straight Edge star could address the crowd when Nick Aldis walks out.

Aldis could welcome Punk to the brand and begin hinting that they have the top prize in the company: Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Nick could hint that he could have a chance to challenge them if he is exclusive to the brand.

Before anything could go further, Pearce could come out and begin with his own speech. He could say personal matters should be settled first, hinting at a possible feud with Seth Rollins. While he reasons out, Adam could get revenge for the RAW brand if Punk agrees to be exclusive on the Monday show.

What mistake did Triple H make during CM Punk's WWE return?

CM Punk during his WWE RAW return

Fans and professionals were glad to see the former AEW star's return to the company after almost a decade. However, Vince Russo thinks it should have happened at a different time.

While on The Brand podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed Triple H made a mistake by having CM Punk return during Survivor Series and "upstage" Randy Orton's comeback.

"So, Orton comes out. He's been gone for a year and a half. This is his first return back. They're victorious in the match. And then they upstage Orton, which I was like, 'Okay, bro, listen, I understand you wanna pop a rating on RAW on Monday night. I understand that. But bro, you can pop that same rating a week after. All you had to do is, bro, give Orton his moment in the sun. A year and a half, bro, that's Orton's moment,'"

Who else will join CM Punk on WWE SmackDown this week?

The upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode will feature not just Punk, but also Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Dragon Lee, Santos Escobar, and many more.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk's return to the brand after almost a decade will happen.