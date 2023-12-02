WWE Universe is convinced 9-time champion is missing SmackDown next week due to CM Punk's appearance

Next week's episode of WWE SmackDown already looks quite exciting, with CM Punk announced for the show. However, one superstar might not be on it following an injury angle on last night's episode of the blue brand.

Kevin Owens suffered an apparent hand injury during his win over Grayson Waller on SmackDown, potentially being written off for a couple of weeks. WWE fans on Twitter have connected the dots and mentioned the possibility of KO's likely absence has something to do with Punk's upcoming appearance.

The two have heat in real life, with KO's recent reaction to CM Punk's WWE return sparking conversations online. The former Universal Champion just wants to have fun at work and hopes the Straight Edge Superstar has the same mindset.

While not confirmed at all, the theory of Punk and Owens being separated might have some basis. Fans saw both sides of the coin, with some hoping this is part of a grander storyline.

Fans are divided over the real reason for KO's potential absence next week.

Amid all the speculation, a feud between CM Punk and Kevin Owens would instantly make WWE must-watch television again. Hopefully, they will be able to work together, like Punk and Seth Rollins look to be doing.

What will CM Punk do on WWE SmackDown next week?

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk, especially with his first program rumored to be with Seth Rollins. His upcoming SmackDown appearance could hint at something even bigger for the future.

CM Punk referenced Paul Heyman in his promo on this week's episode of RAW so the two could have an extended interaction on-screen. Roman Reigns is still on vacation, so next Friday's SmackDown would provide the perfect tease for a feud with The Tribal Chief.

Who would you rather see Punk feud with - Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!