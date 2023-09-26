45-year-old WWE veteran to return alongside Nia Jax tonight? RAW women's division must watch out

Nia Jax returned to WWE two weeks ago on an episode of RAW, leaving fans completely baffled. It appears that the window of returns is not yet closed, as fans might once again be left stunned by yet another comeback this week on the red brand.

WWE veteran Tamina might finally return on the red brand alongside Nia Jax this week. The two superstars could work as a cohesive unit as a tag team, obliterating the women's division. Moreover, they belong to the Samoan family tree, having common roots.

The company might have implicitly teased it last week on RAW as Jax ambushed the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Irresistible Force might have her eyes on the gold that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven currently hold.

Therefore, she could bring Tamina back as her tag team partner to wreak havoc and win the Women's Tag Team Titles. It will rejuvenate the women's division on RAW and could unravel ineffable things on the roster. Moreover, the two collosal forces can potentially elevate the women's tag titles.

However, the prospect of it happening is slightly low, as Nia Jax returned as a singles superstar and could feud for the Women's World Championship once Rhea Ripley returns to the red brand. The company possibly used Jax's last week's segment on RAW to prove her dominance in the women's division.

Will Nia Jax be a part of Fastlane 2023?

The Irresistible Force returned to WWE with a mission to wreak havoc and put the entire women's division on notice. She has been on a rampage since her return and has given a glimpse of it in the subsequent episodes of RAW.

The former women's champion ambushed Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez to proclaim her triumphant homecoming and make a statement. WWE will make sure to capitalize on her red-hot momentum going forward.

There's a very good possibility that Nia Jax will be part of WWE's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane, in some capacity. Quite possibly, she will go for the Women's World Championship and challenge Rhea Ripley at the October spectacle.

Moreover, she could be part of a triple threat match as Raquel Rodriguez is also in the mix, and she will also look for her vengeance. Therefore, WWE could put the three women in a multi-person bout at Fastlane.

Nia Jax is one of the most prominent superstars in the promotion, and WWE has brought her back with an absolute banger. Therefore, the company will seemingly make sure to inject her into the main event picture and revitalize the women's division.