46-year-old star to replace Jey Uso on WWE RAW if he quits and moves to SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso suffered a huge loss on WWE RAW last night. The YEET Master lost the Intercontinental Championship match to Gunther on the go-home edition of the red brand for Elimination Chamber.

The challenger had the champion almost pinned when Jimmy Uso showed up out of nowhere to cause a major distraction. The Bloodline member sounded the bell causing Gunther to reverse Jey's frogsplash into a pinfall cover for the win.

The angle may see Jey's return to SmackDown to confront his twin, potentially causing Adam Pearce to seek a replacement for the top superstar. The RAW General Manager could possibly bring Sheamus to the red brand as Jey Uso's replacement.

The 46-year-old star has a massive history with Gunther. Both men had a five-star classic at Clash at the Castle 2022. They'd deliver another banger of a match that also involved Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus is currently out of action with an injury. He was supposed to return to WWE television in November, but that didn't happen. The Celtic Warrior's last televised match was against Edge on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

What happened with Jey Uso after WWE RAW went off the air?

Jimmy Uso hit Jey Uso with multiple frog splashes to cap off WWE RAW this week. After the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes arrived to make the save for his former tag team partner.

The American Nightmare helped the YEET Master fend off The Bloodline. Cody also introduced CM Punk to the crowd. The Straight Edge Superstar cut a fiery promo before both men embraced Jey.

"This is a bump in the road and I promise you the next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here and have my boots on," Punk to the Anaheim crowd after RAW went off the air.

It remains to be seen if the Voice of the Voiceless will show up at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.