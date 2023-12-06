46-year-old veteran to align with Randy Orton against The Bloodline? Exploring potential alliance

A 46-year-old WWE Superstar could decide to align with Randy Orton in his battle against The Bloodline.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, formerly known as RK-Bro, battled The Usos in a Winner's Take All match on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The Usos emerged victorious and brutally attacked The Viper after the match. Orton was then written off of television for well over a year as he dealt with a back injury before making his triumphant return to the promotion at Survivor Series on November 25.

AJ Styles was also recently taken out by The Bloodline and has not appeared on WWE television since the attack. The Phenomenal One was scheduled to team up with John Cena at Fastlane, but The Bloodline brutally attacked Styles on the September 22 edition of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa hit a massive Splash on the former WWE Champion backstage, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. LA Knight wound up replacing Styles in the match and also challenged Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Orton has officially signed with the blue brand after SmackDown GM Nick Aldis assured him that he will be able to challenge everyone in The Bloodline. Styles could be getting ready to make his return and could align with The Legend Killer on SmackDown.

The O.C. didn't have Styles' back during the attack by The Bloodline in September, and he could decide to pair up with Randy Orton to try and take the heel faction down once and for all.

Randy Orton's father claims his son wants to face Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Bob Orton Jr. recently claimed that his son will likely be going after the top spot in WWE now that he has returned.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. commented on his son's return to the ring. He predicted that Randy Orton and Roman Reigns will likely cross paths on SmackDown.

"I'm sure he wants to get in there with the best. Roman, he's tough, so we'll just wait and see what happens. But I'm sure he'll be going after the top spot like he always has." [3:49 – 4:10]

The Bloodline is not as strong as it used to be, and Randy Orton could be a major issue for the heel faction. Only time will tell if Orton will be able to get his revenge on the group in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

