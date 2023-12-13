46-year-old WWE superstar to return and help Randy Orton against The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is currently dealing with The Bloodline, as he has vowed to exact vengeance from each and every member of the group. However, the numbers game has been playing a key role in Orton's feud with the heel faction.

A SmackDown superstar is expected to make his return to help The Viper against The Bloodline. The name in question is none other than former WWE Champion AJ Styles. The 46-year-old has scores to settle with the Samoan faction after what they did to him a few months back.

Therefore, he could return to the blue brand, looking for retribution. The Phenomenal One was scheduled to appear on the December 8, 2023 episode of SmackDown, but it never came to fruition. It seems his return is just on the horizon, and WWE is waiting for the right moment.

There's a good possibility that AJ Styles could align with Randy Orton after his return, as the two superstars have a common foe. Moreover, it will also help The Viper equalize the numbers game against The Bloodline. Things will certainly shake up on SmackDown when Styles returns.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton's potential opponent at Royal Rumble 2024

Ever since The Viper returned to WWE, he has been looking to get his hands on The Bloodline. He signed with Friday Night SmackDown with only one goal in mind; to take revenge from each and every member of the faction.

Randy Orton event sent an ultimatum to Roman Reigns via Paul Heyman that he was coming for him. The Apex Predator came across Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown. However, he has yet to come face-to-face with the leader of The Bloodline.

It looks like the storyline is shaping up for Royal Rumble 2024, with it being WWE's next premium live event. The company is seemingly building up this blockbuster match between Orton and Reigns for the January extravaganza.

The Viper will likely cross paths with The Tribal Chief this week on SmackDown, as the latter is set to return to WWE after a long time. The storyline is expected to shift gears, unfolding layers of it on the upcoming episodes of the show.

Randy Orton's revenge story might culminate at Tropicana Field next year when he possibly locks horns with The Bloodline's leader.

Do you think Orton will be the one to end The Tribal Chief's title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.