47-year-old Hall of Famer should make history at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE is all set to host the Money in the Bank PLE outside of the United States for the first time in the company's history. The premium live event will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, and the match card for the event is almost complete. Last night, Logan Paul and Trish Stratus punched their tickets for the respective ladder matches.

The event holds a special place in the audience's hearts as iconic moments have taken place in the MITB event. WWE should once again make history at this year's event by booking Trish Stratus as the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank match.

Trish Stratus was the biggest star of the women's division during the Attitude Era. In 2006, she officially retired from the company but made several sporadic appearances for WWE over the years. After a seismic shift in the women's division, Stratus returned for another run.

Earlier this year, she began to feud with Becky Lynch, and the two stars, along with Zoey Stark, will be in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. It would be best for the company to put the contract on the Hall of Famer at the event.

Why should Trish Stratus win the contract at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

The women's division on Monday Night RAW has been lackluster following the events of the Draft in May. Several women on the roster are either injured or do not get enough time on television. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Trish Stratus are the only stars who can go up against the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

If and when WWE decides to put the Money in the Bank contract on Trish Stratus, the Hall of Famer will make history as the oldest winner of the gimmick match. In 2010, Kane won the briefcase and became the oldest winner at the age of 43 and cashed in on Rey Mysterio.

There is no guarantee that Stratus will successfully cash in her contract, as there are reports stating that the company wants a first-ever unsuccessful cash-in from the women's division. However, Trish Stratus' win would be celebrated by fans across the globe.

Stratus can make history by winning the match and setting the record, which will make her more credible in the division while she continues her feud with Becky Lynch over the summer on WWE RAW.

