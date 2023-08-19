47-year-old star to turn heel and feud with AJ Styles? WWE already planted the seeds on SmackDown!

AJ Styles witnessed The O.C. Members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, fall at the hands of The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. When the battle between the tag teams has begun, it’s only a matter of time before a boss-level war takes place.

It so happens that The Street Profits possibly marked their heel turn when they attacked The Good Brothers on a previous episode of SmackDown. Considering they've joined forces with Bobby Lashley, it’s possible that The All Mighty will soon follow suit and cement his heel turn as well!

Since Bobby Lashley pulled together The Street Profits into a faction with himself and AJ Styles is the leader of The O.C., one can only assume there will be a feud between the stables sometime down the road. However, the road to a singles match will definitely be crowded with faction warfare.

In fact, prior to a singles match or a singles feud, fans can expect a six-man tag team match on the blue show if the two factions go to war.

Bobby Lashley lost his chance at the World Heavyweight Championship because of AJ Styles

When Triple H unveiled the World Heavyweight Championship, he announced that superstars of both brands were eligible to fight for it. Three rounds of matches were conducted per brand to determine the finalists for the title.

For WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio and Edge, while Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory and Sheamus in the quarter-finals. The SmackDown second round/semi-finals was between The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One.

Even though Lashley was injured, he managed to put up a valiant fight, but Styles emerged victorious. He would go on to fight Seth Rollins for the title in a losing effort at Night of Champions.

However, Styles had quite a bit of praise for Lashley following their match.

"Future Hall of Famer, Bobby Lashley. The guy's a stud, we all know it.''

Considering both superstars are veterans in the promotion, a rivalry between them should age well with the audience. However, both their respective factions could become the ones to replace the crumbling Bloodline as the blue show’s dominant force.

