47-year-old superstar will defend title in WWE for the first time since 2006 on RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to defend a title on RAW for the first time since 2006.

Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita teamed up with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky battled Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan last week on the red brand to determine the #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Rodriguez and Morgan picked up the victory and will challenge Becky Lynch and Lita for the titles on tonight's episode of RAW.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, tonight's title defense will be Lita's first in a WWE ring since November 2006.

"It will be Lita's first title defense in a @WWE ring since November of 2006. She retained the Women's Title against @MickieJameson #WWERaw that month, but then lost the championship to her at Survivor Series 2006," tweeted Wrestling Stats & Info.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita wants to help elevate the tag team division

Lita recently disclosed that one of her goals during her return to the company is to help elevate the women's tag team division.

Damage CTRL held the Women's Tag Team Championships for months, but they were barely defended. Tonight will be Lita and Becky's first defense of the titles since winning them on the February 27th episode of RAW.

Lita recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and claimed that she wanted to help elevate the tag team division. The 47-year-old noted that the titles haven't been given a ton of attention so far.

"Since these tag titles have been introduced, I would love to see the possibilities with them, and for whatever reason, there has been some stutter-stepping along the way. I would love to continue and help elevate these (the tag titles) and fight anyone that wants to. There are so many talented women and to see partnerships between them, I would love to see the tag division flourish," said Lita. [00:11 - 00:36]

There are a bunch of superstars that could team up and give the Women's Tag Team Champions a challenge. It will be interesting to see how long the Hall of Famer and Becky hold the titles and if they are able to help elevate the division during their reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

