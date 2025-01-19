  • home icon
  • 47-year-old veteran to make one last WWE appearance in 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match? Subtle tease explored

47-year-old veteran to make one last WWE appearance in 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match? Subtle tease explored

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Jan 19, 2025 15:06 GMT
Royal Rumble 2025 will emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium. [Image Source: WWE.com]
Royal Rumble 2025 will be held in Indianapolis [Image Source: WWE.com]

Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2025. The women's and men's match will set the wheels in motion for WrestleMania's main events. While fans already have an idea about the names that will enter the ring for the matches, the premium live event usually comes with surprise entrants to hype up the crowd and introduce unpredictable twists.

Coming to the women's match, fans already expect Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to be surprise entrants. However, it seems that real-life Bloodline member Tamina may have hinted at her return to the ring one last time via a cryptic Instagram post.

Not only was the post cryptic, but the caption didn't clarify much either. Fans have taken to the comments to decipher the meaning of the post, with most believing she could be making a return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

It would be a great time for her to come back to WWE, especially since she debuted along with The Usos back in 2010. The brothers have finally reunited on WWE TV, and she could make one last comeback, especially if she works beyond the premium live event to reunite with The Usos one last time.

It should also be noted that Nia Jax has already revealed that Tamina had suggested that her Royal Rumble appearance in 2023 could have been her last, though there was no confirmation of the same.

Roman Reigns will enter the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2025

The Original Tribal Chief returned to the company at SummerSlam 2024 and began a feud with Solo Sikoa over the prestigious Ula Fala and the honor of being the Undisputed Tribal Chief. He defeated The Street Champion in a Tribal Combat bout on January 6, 2025, to establish himself as The Tribal Chief.

Following this, it seems that Roman Reigns is turning his focus towards the Undisputed WWE Championship. He will enter the 30-man-bout, and if he wins the men's match, he can challenge a champion of his choice.

Given that this will be The Original Tribal Chief's first Rumble match in years, many believe he could walk away with the victory to set up a match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Harish Raj S
