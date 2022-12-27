5 top WWE Superstars and how they spent Christmas Day: Dominik Mysterio arrested, a holiday workout

It is the holiday season and several WWE Superstars shared their experiences on Christmas Day this year. Not everyone had a Merry Christmas in 2022, and one superstar was even sent to jail over the weekend.

A couple of WWE Superstars elected to spend Christmas at the gym working out, while others spent the day with their families. Several wrestlers sent messages to fans over the holiday weekend.

Listed below is how five top WWE Superstars spent their Christmas Day in 2022.

#5. WWE Superstar The Miz celebrates with his family

The Miz and Maryse spent Christmas with their children. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter on Christmas Day to share several photographs of the power couple spending the holiday with their family.

On last week's WWE RAW, The Miz defeated Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match. Bronson Reed returned to the company and helped The A-Lister pick up the victory. It will be interesting to see what The Miz and Bronston Reed have planned when RAW returns live next week.

#4. Gunther spent the day at the gym

Intercontinental Champion Gunther did not spend Christmas Day eating cookies with family. Instead, The Ring General spent Christmas at the gym working out in New York City.

Gunther recently defeated Ricochet on WWE SmackDown to retain the Intercontinental Championship. He will likely have to deal with Braun Strowman in the weeks ahead on the blue brand after he cost The Monster of All Monsters his semifinal match against Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup.

#3. Cora Jade spent Christmas with NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Cora Jade and NXT Champion Bron Breakker spent Christmas together this year. The 21-year-old took to Twitter to share photos of the happy couple over the weekend.

Bron Breakker is viewed as a future star on the main roster by most wrestling fans and recently named several superstars that he'd like to face at WrestleMania. Breakker added that Cora Jade has the potential to headline the company's biggest show of the year someday as well.

"Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day for sure," Breakker said. "Other than myself, I would love to battle with a number of guys [at WrestleMania]. Ilja Dragunov, Apollo Crews, Tony D'Angelo." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

#2. The Celtic Warrior also spent the day working out

Much like Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Sheamus also spent Christmas Day at the gym. The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter to post a photo of himself after his workout with the caption "Christmas Day workout done. Who's with me?"

His former teammate Cesaro, now known in AEW as Claudio Castagnoli, responded with a fist bump emoji to signify he got his workout done on Christmas as well.

Sheamus and Gunther battled in an instant classic at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. The Celtic Warrior looks to be keeping himself in incredible shape and it will be interesting to see if he gets another shot at The Ring General in 2023.

#1. Dominik Mysterio was arrested

Dominik and Rhea Ripley once again invaded the Mysterio household during the holidays. They ruined Rey's Thanksgiving last month, but this time the WWE legend was ready for his son and Ripley to arrive.

Rey called the police on his son when the Judgment Day members arrived at his house for Christmas. Dominik took to Twitter earlier today to thank Rhea Ripley for getting him out of jail. He also suggested that his parents should have been the ones that were arrested in his post.

