5 Active WWE Superstars with the most Twitter followers

WWE regularly uses Twitter to announce matches, appearances, and developments in existing storylines. The company uses social media so efficiently that it accumulated 1 billion global social media followers in 2019.

WWE Superstars also understand the significance of creating their own brands on social media. That is why almost every superstar regularly engages with fans through social media.

Some WWE Superstars are more popular and that often translates into more followers on social media. But being popular doesn't guarantee success on online platforms.

For example, the most over Superstar in WWE's women division is Becky Lynch. Surprisingly, despite her popularity, Lynch only has 1.9 million Twitter followers. By no means is 1.9 million a small number, but it isn't enough for her to even crack the top 10.

Getting followers on Twitter is tough, but some Superstars have managed to accumulate millions of followers. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 active WWE Superstars with the most followers on Twitter.

(Randy Orton has not been included in this list because he hasn't performed for a month.)

#5 Former WWE Champion The Miz (3.1 Million Twitter Followers)

The A-Lister

The A-Lister is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars in all of WWE, so it's no surprise that he's on this list. The Miz has been one of the most consistent WWE Superstars for over a decade now.

He's also worked on a number of film projects and has his own reality show, all of which have contributed to his growing fame.

The Miz is pretty active on Twitter and regularly uses it to further storylines, promote his reality show, engage with his fans, and voice his opinions.

