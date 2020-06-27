5 AEW Feuds that need to happen in the near future

AEW fans would be eagerly waiting for these feuds to happen soon.

A look at five feuds that must happen in the near future on AEW.

AEW Dynamite made its national television debut on TNT on October 2nd, 2019

It has been over a year now that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) came into our lives amidst much fanfare. The promotion has done exceedingly well in developing a young crop of stars and presenting a fast-paced story-driven brand of wrestling.

The company has always been a proponent of long-term story-telling. It has proven that fans will get rewarded for dedicating their money as well as time to their product.

Running up against WWE's NXT brand, AEW has continuously done well in the ratings and beat them almost every week in the coveted 18-49 demo. It has been able to garner a following amongst the younger audience.

The tag-team division has been a significant highlight of AEW's weekly programming. Despite the prevailing circumstances, AEW has recently made some exciting additions to an already stacked roster, including FTR, Abadon, and Ricky Starks.

The promotion has continuously been putting on stellar matches from Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes at 'Double or Nothing 2019', to the legendary tag-team match at the Revolution PPV and the Stadium Stampede Match.

The upcoming two-night Fyter Fest television special features a fresh, exciting set of matches, including Brian Cage challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Orange Cassidy taking on Chris Jericho.

In this list, we would like to run-down the top 5 AEW feuds that need to happen within the promotion sooner, rather than later.

#5 Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer

Brian Cage made his debut for AEW at the 'Double or Nothing' PPV

Lancer Archer and Brian Cage are two of the biggest and meanest stars in the world of professional wrestling right now. Both of them have been made to look quite strong in their run within the company. It is only a matter of time before the two juggernauts collide with each other.

Given the size of the two men and the athletic prowess they possess, the eventual clash would be great. It could be one of those vintage fights with both wrestlers trying to one-up each other with big moves.

With Tazz managing Cage and Jake Roberts being the 'brains' behind Archer, the promos would also turn out to be quite compelling.

Cage is en route to face Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and fans would be curious to see if the management puts the title on Cage so early into his run with the company. On the other hand, Archer, after losing to Cody at 'Double or Nothing,' needs a big feud to gather some much-needed momentum.

Whenever the two eventually collide, it would make for exciting TV, given that the two have never faced each other in singles action.

