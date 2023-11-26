5 AEW stars who could follow in CM Punk's footsteps and make WWE return 

CM Punk's return to WWE has sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling community. Considered well-nigh impossible until recently, the Second City Saint's comeback has made it clear that anything can happen in the business.

As such, it is not far-fetched to assume that a few AEW stars may also jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion in the future. Here are five potential names who could be the ones to make the switch.

#5. Powerhouse Hobbs could receive better reception in WWE

While Powerhouse Hobbs is considered one of the strongest stars in the AEW roster, his booking has not exactly been strong itself. While he had a singles push shaping up during his time interacting with QT Marshall and his faction, the expected dominant run never really materialized.

His current run as a part of the Don Callis family is significantly better, but it is quite clearly not enough to push him as a singles star.

Triple H's roster could be a place for someone like Powerhouse Hobbs to thrive, given the correct circumstances.

#4. Wardlow could revitalize his career in WWE

Wardlow is arguably one of AEW's biggest fumbles to date. The War Dog was riding a high wave just after his feud with MJF, having defeated the Salt of the Earth as the conclusion to a memorable storyline.

However, his ensuing appearances effectively killed his momentum due to a lack of direction.

Considering Wardlow's talent as an agile star despite being extremely buff, he could receive the same affection and status in the Stamford-based company as stars like Drew McIntyre and Bron Breakker.

#3. Malakai Black could fill a specific niche in WWE

Dark villainous characters have always been a staple of the company, with names like the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt springing to mind. With The Phenom now retired and Windham Rotunda's unfortunate demise, that niche has been left void for the time being.

Given the exceptional talent of both of the above-mentioned names, it would take someone very skilled to fill the gap. Malakai Black has consistently proven to be a savant in terms of creativity, building a classic faction from the ground up in AEW.

If he does join Triple H's roster, he could prove to be a major asset for the brand as another formidable heel on the scene.

#2. Thunder Rosa could use a change of environment in WWE

The former AEW Women's champion hasn't had the best luck in AEW. While a few of her matches have been noteworthy, it took her a long time to bag the world title. Even then, she was unable to execute a memorable run with it due to injury. Furthermore, rumors of her having backstage heat have also not helped matters.

Thunder Rosa could be a significant superstar in the Stamford-based promotion's women's division, bringing in a ton of in-ring talent.

Rosa could join the LWO to team up with Zelina Vega, creating a new pair of women who could make an impact as part of the faction.

#1. MJF could be the next big thing in WWE

The Salt of the Earth's contract with AEW is often under scrutiny, with him constantly claiming that he could potentially switch companies in 2024. While a recent report claims that MJF has already re-signed with Tony Khan's company, it still does not eliminate the possibility of him jumping ship.

The 27-year-old has exceptional talent on the mic and in the ring, making him a prime pick for any roster. Considering WWE is still at the top of the food chain, joining the Stamford-based company would be the next logical step.

The competition between WWE and AEW is getting more intense every day. Which brand will be at the top after a couple of years remains to be seen.

