5 AEW Superstars who can be dream opponents for Roman Reigns

The last 10 months have been the best phase of Roman Reigns' WWE career. He has been on the mountaintop of WWE, demolishing every single superstar in his sights.

Not just that, the Tribal Chief has also taken down several experienced veterans. Every superstar who came after the WWE Universal Championship has felt the wrath of Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog has always done a great job in handling opponents in his own promotion. However, he might not be able to do it so easily if he goes up against certain AEW Superstars. Several top names in Tony Khan's promotion would love to collide with the Tribal Chief.

In this article, let's take a look at five AEW Superstars who could be dream opponents for Roman Reigns.

#5. MJF would be a legitimate opponent for Roman Reigns

MJF can give Reigns a RUN FOR HIS MONEY

Reigns, a proven mastermind in the ring, focuses more on hurting his opponents psychologically than physically. Over the last few months, several top babyfaces like Edge and Kevin Owens were unable to overcome Reigns' his games.

To combat such a specialist, you need to be a mastermind as well. That's where AEW's fastest rising star, MJF, becomes a quality opponent for Roman Reigns.

MJF might not be the strongest wrestler in the industry, but his tactful strategies always keep him ahead of the pack. We have seen in the past how lethal MJF can be.

He betrayed his long-time friend Cody Rhodes, which prevented the latter from becoming the AEW World Champ. He even outsmarted Chris Jericho, one of the greatest heels of all time.

MJF is a mastermind. Could very well be one day the dirtiest player in the game! — C A (@CA34380606) March 11, 2021

What would a battle between these two wrestling geniuses look like? It would be a question that the wrestling community would surely like to get an answer to. Both superstars are known for their solid character work, which would be enough to make this feud a top-notch rivalry.

