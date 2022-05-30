5 current AEW Superstars who would be a perfect fit for the WWE roster

Throughout AEW's short history, the promotion has seen a lot of former WWE Superstars switch over to the company. Stars like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole joined shortly after leaving Vince McMahon's company.

Cody Rhodes recently became the first major star to head in the opposite direction, leaving Tony Khan's promotion for a return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. With Cody potentially the first, it's time to look at the AEW roster and see which wrestlers would fit in nicely working for Vince McMahon.

On that note, here are five current AEW Superstars who would be a perfect fit for WWE.

#5 Ricky Starks has an all-time level of charisma

Ricky Starks is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in AEW

While he's not the biggest guy on the roster, Ricky Starks is still one of the most talented.

The FTW Champion is a hell of a worker inside the ring and a generational level talent on the microphone. WWE has been known to focus on larger-than-life characters when pushing talent, and Starks certainly fits that bill.

The 32-year-old would be a hit with WWE fans and his charisma would certainly translate from one promotion to the other. It takes a very special level of talent for Vince McMahon to really take notice of a smaller superstar, but that's exactly what Starks is.

#4 Powerhouse Hobbs is everything Vince McMahon wants in a WWE Superstar

Powerhouse Hobbs is the exact prototype of the type of superstar Vince McMahon wants in his company. He's got the size, look and is more than capable inside the squared circle.

Hobbs has all the makings of a dominant star and could easily find a place in WWE in a role similar to that. It's hard to imagine he wouldn't be pushed right out of the gate either, as McMahon historically favors talent in the company.

WWE is in need of dominant heels right now, and Hobbs could be perfectly filling for that position in the company.

#3 Wardlow's size and promo skills would make him a perfect addition to the WWE roster

Wardlow would fit right in with WWE

One of AEW's biggest success stories this year is the star they've made out of Wardlow.

The 34-year-old has gone from MJF's bodyguard to one of the biggest babyfaces on the entire roster in just a matter of months. He has excelled, dominating his opponents every single time he steps between the ropes.

Wardlow has also had the chance to showcase his fine promo skills in recent months as well, demonstrating that he is the total package. With his size, impressive wrestling skills and strong microphone work, it's hard to see him not being a major success if he were to join WWE.

Wardlow would be excellent as either a dominant heel or bulldozing babyface for the company, and Vince McMahon would have a major star in his hands if he were to bring him in.

#2 Jade Cargill would be one of the biggest stars in the women's division

Jade Cargill seemingly burst onto the scene from out of nowhere and instantly became one of the biggest stars in AEW.

She has a star presence like no one else in the AEW women's division. Her popularity is increasing with every single appearance.

Jade carries herself as a star and has the potential to be a mainstream star as well, something WWE has valued really high in the past. With a great promo, a unique look and a capable in-ring skillset, Cargill would thrive in Vince McMahon's company.

She could become a star in the women's division and maybe even become one of the biggest stars in the entire company.

#1 MJF is a star in AEW and would be a star in WWE

MJF would be a guaranteed success in WWE

With MJF reportedly unhappy with AEW and potentially looking to leave the promotion, he could be a WWE Superstar sooner rather than later. He would be a great pick for the company as well.

The 26-year-old has been one of the promotion's biggest success stories in its three-year run. One of the best heels in the industry today, MJF would thrive in WWE and the company would benefit from having him on the roster.

There aren't many wrestlers in the world right now who are better on the microphone than MJF. He has all the skills to be a major heel in WWE and wouldn't be surprised if that soon proves to be the case in the near future.

