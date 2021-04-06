5 AEW vs. WWE dream matches we could finally see if the 'Forbidden Door' is opened

Ever since All Elite Wrestling was established, fans have been excited at the prospect of WWE finally getting some real competition.

Sure, the two companies are completely different in many ways, but WWE has not had a competitor in North America like AEW since it bought WCW 20 years ago. Tony Khan's federation has challenged WWE to some extent, putting on a worthy product. The wrestling has changed for the better as a result.

AEW has worked with multiple other companies, like IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, kicking down the 'Forbidden Door'. This hypothetical door is much bigger when it comes to WWE, but there have been some knocks on it already.

AEW's Chris Jericho is set to appear on the WWE Network for a Broken Skull Sessions interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin. This development sounds unfathomable, but it seems like WWE is willing to do business with even its closest "rivals."

Is this the first step of the 'Forbidden Door' completely opening between the two companies? Probably not. But it is fun to speculate on the possibilities if the unlikely actually does happen. It would open up a ton of dream matches between WWE Superstars and AEW wrestlers.

There may be dozens of exciting potential clashes, but we will look at five such possibilities. Here are the biggest WWE vs. AEW dream matches we could finally see if the 'Forbidden Door' is completely open.

#5 WWE's AJ Styles vs. AEW's Kenny Omega

Do you want to see AJ Styles vs Kenny Omega? pic.twitter.com/n9lTjlQmrj — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) January 11, 2021

Simply put, Kenny Omega and AJ Styles are two of the best wrestlers in the entire world. They've had a few things in common, like the Bullet Club association and their IWGP World Championship reigns. However, Omega and Styles took very different paths after leaving New Japan.

The current AEW World Champion is knocking down doors alongside his manager and best friend, Don Callis. He has partnered up with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who were alongside Styles for a good portion of their final year in WWE. The trio was called The Club, and later, The O.C.

The two have never faced each other, making a potential in-ring clash even more mouth-watering. Omega has a laundry list of insane matches to his name in AEW, while Styles has been more selective with his exertion in big matches recently.

A clash against Kenny Omega would bring out the phenomenal best in AJ Styles. The Good Brothers could factor into the story of the match as well, while Callis and Omos may provide some entertaining shenanigans at ringside. However, the in-ring work will be what stands out in this dream clash.

