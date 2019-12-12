5 AEW wrestlers you didn't know worked for WWE

Israel Lutete FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE

Before All Elite Wrestling was established, these wrestlers worked for WWE

For many years, WWE was the be-all, end-all of sports entertainment and the only option for the world's best competitors. After the demise of WCW and ECW, it was the last major wrestling company standing and though many smaller promotions were around, none were comparable to the pro-wrestling juggernaut, until All Elite Wrestling was established in 2019.

AEW provided fans with an alternative and it gave many lesser-known stars a platform to shine. Before the promotion's inception, these athletes competed in or had regular jobs in other companies, including WWE.

Even though they didn't have a successful run in the Vince McMahon-led company, they went on to establish themselves as talented professionals all over the world. With that being said, here are five AEW wrestlers you had no idea worked for WWE.

#5 Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky was involved in the Anger Management classes with Team Hell No

Scorpio Sky is a member of the popular stable SoCal Uncensored (SCU) where he's one half of the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Championships. Besides AEW, Sky has competed in and is known for his time with other wrestling promotions such as Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

However, not a lot of people know that Sky has also appeared in WWE. On the 27 August 2012 episode of Monday Night RAW, he was an extra in Daniel Bryan and Kane's anger management classes. He played a character called Harold, and you can check it out in the video below.

He made another appearance for the company in 2013 when he posed as a fireman during the Ring of Fire match between Bray Wyatt and Kane at that year's SummerSlam PPV. After he was done with WWE, he went on to have a successful career as an in-ring competitor.

