5 Alternative venues to host WWE WrestleMania 42 after New Orleans got canceled

The WWE Universe has been shaken by the surprising news that New Orleans is canceling its plans to host WrestleMania this year, making headlines all around the world. With a formal announcement out, WWE might be scratching its head trying to figure out a new location for the Show of Shows.

Not many stadiums in the world can take the pressure of hosting the Showcase of Immortals easily. WWE would need to filter out a few before confirming the final stop for next year's edition of the Show of Shows. Let’s check out a few popular options that could be explored to host WrestleMania 42.

#5. SoFi Stadium in California

One of the most incredible stadiums in the world, the SoFi Stadium, could host the upcoming edition of WrestleMania. The location has hosted the Grandest Stage of Them All before, and it could be an incredible option to host the show this year as well.

WWE could capitalize on Los Angeles's global media presence and fan base, ensuring maximum visibility and success on the stage. Although WrestleMania 39 was held here, SoFi Stadium makes it worthy of an immediate return for another historic edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. AT&T Stadium in Texas

AT&T Stadium is no stranger to hosting the Grandest Stage of Them All, and WWE could bring back the Show of Shows to Dallas this year. The location has hosted some of the most memorable moments in the industry's history and could add more to the list by hosting WrestleMania 42.

With its retractable roof and other amazing features, this venue checks every box for a spectacle on WrestleMania's scale. Considering New Orleans is out at the last moment, a stage like this (with a capacity of 80,000) could be the perfect place for the company to host their Grandest Spectacle.

#3. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota

Minneapolis has long waited for a WrestleMania, and U.S. Bank Stadium could finally deliver that dream. The stadium has the capacity to host around 66,000+ fans and has experience hosting Super Bowl LII.

Minnesota’s loyal wrestling fanbase, along with potential homecoming from names like Brock Lesnar, could be a massive way to draw attention for the company. A WrestleMania here would mark a historic debut for the state and give a fresh location that hasn’t yet seen the Grandest Stage of Them All, offering a new experience for fans.

#2. The home of WWE WrestleMania 41 - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Rumors also suggest that WWE could book Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 42 which hosted the immensely successful WrestleMania 41 last month, making headlines all around the world.

Its proximity to the Las Vegas Strip ensures high tourist turnout and media buzz, while the stadium offers 65000+ seats, and modern amenities perfect for WWE’s potential plans. Vegas is fast becoming a combat sports capital, and another WrestleMania would cement its place in WWE’s future.

#1. Wembley Stadium in London

Since John Cena named London as a potential place to host WrestleMania a couple of years ago, fans have been waiting for the company to take the Show of Shows International to the Wembley Stadium to make headlines all around the globe. The stadium offers more than 90000 seating capacity which could be the perfect number for the company to host such an exciting edition of the Show of Shows.

A potential WrestleMania in the United Kingdon could end up defining a new standard for the show and elevate the excitement among fans. Time will tell what the company has in store for the Show of Shows.

