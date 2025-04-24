WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania 41, concluded on a high, and we have two new champions: John Cena and Jey Uso. The two superstars walked out with gold in their hands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

On top of that, the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania was a banger as it laid out several storylines that will take shape over the next year.

If Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk wasn't enough, Bron Breakker joining Heyman was another big shocker. Similarly, Rusev's return to WWE after a hiatus of five years was another highlight of the night. And who can forget The Man, Becky Lynch, turning her back on her partner, Lyra Valkyria? With all these twists, the promotion has given fans a hint of how WrestleMania 42 could look.

On that note, let's lay out 10 early predictions for WrestleMania 42.

#10. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch's heel turn caught fans by surprise, and who better to face her on a big stage than former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey? They have a bitter history, and Rousey was tough against Becky in their past encounters. The two even headlined WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair, and in this match, Rousey took a controversial pinfall from Lynch.

There's still unfinished business between Becky and Ronda Rousey. The UFC star, although she hasn't spoken on her return recently, might make her comeback this year, and Triple H could book her against The Man at WrestleMania 42.

#9. Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair

The clash of two former Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 42 would be another great contest. What if it turns out that Bianca Belair had instructed Naomi to attack Jade Cargill on SmackDown? Imagine the heated storyline between the two former best friends, with Jade ultimately lifting the veil on who orchestrated the attack on her.

This twist is possible because a segment was done where a possible rift between the two mates was teased. During a segment on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan had warned Jade that Bianca could attack her any day. If WWE pursues this angle again, we might see the two superstars going for a clash at WrestleMania 42.

After this major twist in the tale, Bianca would turn heel and go on to fight Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42, with Naomi ultimately backing The Storm in the match.

#8. Rey Mysterio retires after losing to Dominik Mysterio

The Master of the 619 will look to wind up his WWE career on a high next year, and it couldn't be better than doing it by putting over his son on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rey Mysterio is already 50 years old, and he has competed at the last three WrestleMania events.

He was even slated to compete this year, but he was pulled out at the last moment due to an injury, with Rey Fenix filling in as his replacement. Next year at WrestleMania 42, Dominik and Rey Mysterio can clash in a one-on-one match in what will be Rey's last bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

As for Dom, the 27-year-old superstar has already established himself after winning the Intercontinental Championship at Mania. Beating his father at WrestleMania would only further establish him in the company.

#7. Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship

Drew McIntyre hates Solo Sikoa to the core after what The Street Champ did at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022. He had cost Drew McIntyre his chance to get the WWE Championship back from Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior hasn't yet gotten his revenge against Solo, and WrestleMania 42 could very well be that stage.

Solo is expected to turn on his Bloodline mate, Jacob Fatu, and snatch the WWE United States Championship from him. And right when Solo would have won the title from Fatu, McIntyre can reignite his fight with him. The two shall continue their storyline with Jacob Fatu eventually turning face and siding with McIntyre. And then at WrestleMania 42, Drew McIntyre can finally exact his revenge against Solo Sikoa.

#6. Bron Breakker vs. Gunther

The clash of the two finest performers inside the ring at WrestleMania 42 would be another feast for the fans. Bron Breakker has turned heel by joining Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

These two mavericks can begin their storyline later this year after Bron Breakker potentially dethrones Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2025. Yes, the former Intercontinental Champion looks like the top man on Monday Night RAW to remove Jey as the champion. So, Gunther can feud with Breakker next year at WrestleMania 42 to reclaim the title he lost.

#5. The Demon Finn Balor vs. Uncle Howdy for the Intercontinental Championship

It's high time Finn Balor gets back in his demonic avatar and feuds with another mystical character, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas). The Prince might have lost the Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania 41, but there's a good chance he'll eventually betray Dominik Mysterio and steal the title from him.

Later, Uncle Howdy, who is known for taking on corrupt individuals, can clash with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 42 for the Intercontinental title. That would also be The Wyatt Sicks' leader's first WrestleMania as Uncle Howdy.

#4. Brock Lesnar

The return of the beast Brock Lesnar is another big event that can happen at WrestleMania 42. Brock is inarguably one of WWE's biggest superstars, and he can single-handedly sell out stadiums. It's been nearly two years since The Beast Incarnate has been away from the promotion.

He is entangled in the Janel Grant lawsuit currently, and hopefully, Brock Lesnar will be able to come out of it by next year and get clearance from WWE's legal department. And at WrestleMania 42, he can return to confront Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

#3. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

CM Punk has a long list of rivals in WWE, and Kevin Owens is one of them. Owens' dislike for Punk is hidden from none, and he is the only superstar whose animosity with CM Punk dates back to their Ring of Honor days, where Owens wrestled from 2007-14.

It was a situation at ROH where Punk was the top star in the locker room, and he called the shots. Punk always thought Owens wasn't in good shape and, rather than wrestling in a T-shirt, Punk wanted Owens to wrestle in a singlet. Owens did as he was told, but after a match in a singlet, he came and snubbed Punk for asking him to do that. It's believed that the two have been on bad terms since then.

Moreover, The Prizefighter is only second to Punk when it comes to taking potshots at fellow superstars. He took a swipe at CM Punk at WrestleMania 38 when he main-evented the show in a T-shirt, something CM Punk could never achieve in his wrestling career.

And then recently, Kevin Owens once again took a swipe at CM Punk, saying that many people consider the last match of WrestleMania Night 1 not to be a main event, which Punk has achieved this year by being in the triple-threat match.

Be that as it may, by next year's WrestleMania, Punk and Owens can lock horns inside the ring. Their feud is something that fans have always wanted, and this can finally happen at Mania next year.

#2. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have clashed against each other nine times in singles matches in the last decade. Their last clash came in 2022 at the Royal Rumble, where Rollins defeated Reigns by disqualification.

And still, their enmity doesn't seem to end. Fans can witness a final clash between these two WWE legends at WrestleMania 42, where Rollins will eventually be Paul Heyman's guy, and Reigns will be a babyface.

The match might be for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins, being Heyman's guy, can get his hands on Jey Uso's title by SummerSlam this year. He might go on to retain the title until WrestleMania 42 and defend it against Roman Reigns in a losing effort.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes will almost certainly clinch his Undisputed WWE Championship once again, but the title might not come to him through John Cena. It can be through his mentor in WWE, Randy Orton.

The Viper has already set his eyes on John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship. On this week's edition of RAW, Randy took down the champ with an RKO, reigniting their decade-old rivalry. The two are expected to clash at the upcoming WWE PLE, Backlash, and even at another PLE, Money in the Bank. The Viper is speculated to win his 15th World Championship, and it can happen this year. It remains to be seen how the promotion gets the title to change hands.

