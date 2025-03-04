Ronda Rousey shares potential return tease

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey shared a potential return tease on social media today. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not wrestled for the company since her loss to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023.

Ad

Rousey gave birth to her second child earlier this year and is married to retired MMA star Travis Browne. She took to her Instagram today to share photos of herself working out but did not disclose what she was training for. The veteran also shared a photo with her children, and you can check out her Instagram post below.

"Back at it #montagetime," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Following her last match in WWE, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir for a few matches. The 38-year-old and Shafir defeated Athena and Billie Starkz on the November 17, 2023, episode of Ring of Honor. Rousey will be appearing at WrestleCon this year during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

WWE announcer reacts to Ronda Rousey criticizing the company

NXT announcer Corey Graves recently shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey being critical of the promotion following her departure.

Ad

The former UFC star has taken shots at WWE after her exit and shared her opinion on former CEO Vince McMahon. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last year, Corey Graves was asked about Rousey's disparaging comments.

He noted that everyone has a different experience in the company and added that sometimes talents don't get to accomplish everything they want to in the wrestling business.

"I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you're in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sorts of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in the WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it." [2:35 – 2:56]

Ad

You can check out the interview with Graves in the video below:

Ronda Rousey won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 and had several title reigns during her time in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if Rousey ever returns to the wrestling business in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.