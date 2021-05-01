5 angles for Daniel Bryan in WWE after leaving SmackDown: New stable on RAW, First-time ever dream match

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship over Daniel Bryan clean as a whistle. It was a fantastic match that showcased the incredible chemistry between both men. However, as a result, Bryan has now been banished from SmackDown.

This does not mean that he is gone from WWE. At least not yet. So while his days on the Blue brand are over, The Leader of the Yes Movement could still move elsewhere under the WWE umbrella.

Daniel Bryan would be a priceless asset on any brand he joins, with a multitude of exciting stories he can tell. He could go after titles, form new alliances, and engage in some mouth-watering dream matches.

Bryan's next move in WWE is uncertain but whatever it is, he will knock it out of the park. Because that's what he always does. Anyway, here are five angles Daniel Bryan could have in WWE after leaving SmackDown.

What do you want to see Bryan do next in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

#5 Daniel Bryan and a partner challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship

WWE RAW is the one weekly show that needs the most improvement. It could do with an infusion of talent and creativity through Daniel Bryan. The five-time WWE world champion could work his magic on the Red brand, with multiple spots on the card in dire need of it.

Advertisement

The biggest one may be RAW's tag team division. Champions AJ Styles and Omos have a ton of potential but have very little to work with. This was evidenced by their absence from the program following their victory over The New Day at WrestleMania.

Styles and Omos need challengers beyond The New Day and The Viking Raiders, especially if Riddle's tag team with Randy Orton doesn't work out. Daniel Bryan could fill that spot, alongside an up-and-comer who could be elevated alongside him.

He can reunite with Drew Gulak, saving him from the doldrums of the 24/7 Title picture. Other possible tag team partners for Bryan include Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, both of whom are too talented to be left off a three-hour program that needs fresh stars.

Whoever he teams up with, Daniel Bryan could have a great feud with AJ Styles and Omos. It would do wonders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Bryan's in-ring chemistry with The Phenomenal One is second to none, while him using his technical expertise to try and chop down the over seven-foot giant would be a sight to see.

1 / 5 NEXT