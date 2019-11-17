5 aspects that make The Fiend better than the original Bray Wyatt

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 01:43 IST SHARE

Is The Fiend a better character than the original Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt returned to the main roster as The Fiend earlier this year and while fans originally had their reservations about the character, he soon became a cult hero of sorts. In fact, in the short time that Wyatt's new character has been around, he has managed to go undefeated, create a sinister lore around him and has become the Universal Champion.

Beyond all that, his Firefly Fun House segments have become must watch television and fans continuously run to the internet to speculate on clues that he has left throughout his social media. If nothing else, WWE has created a juggernaut with The Fiend character, which begs the question of how he stacks up to the company's original creation of Wyatt.

With that being said and The Fiend quickly becoming one of the most popular Superstars in WWE, here are 5 reasons why The Fiend character is better than the original Bray Wyatt. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think of the character comparison.

#5 The Firefly Funhouse

The Firefly Fun House is one of WWE's best creations in a long time.

While the idea of a kids show in WWE seemed absolutely insane and out of touch at the beginning, the company quickly turned The Firefly Fun House into their most entertaining weekly segment. Of course a lot of that has to do with the complete immersion and energy that Bray Wyatt has been putting into his new character. Hints that were strategically placed in most episodess that have led to things that have happened later on TV have also been another great element.

If nothing else, WWE has put a lot of work into the symbolism used throughout the show and utilized it to flesh out the character more. They have also used the show to help play mind games with Wyatt's opponents, which has been both very disturbing to watch and fun way to see what the company is hinting at next.

WWE sometimes struggled with the implementation of Wyatt's mind games during the period of the original character (especially near the end) and it just looked out of place. With that being said, WWE creating an official lore around Wyatt's new character has definitely helped in offering an explanation for how the mind games work and what the character is capable of.

1 / 5 NEXT