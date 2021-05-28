5 Attires only worn once by WWE Superstars (Part II)

Among many other things, a WWE Superstar's ring gear can be one of the most memorable things about that performer.

In some cases, the ring attire that a wrestler selects can help them stand out from the rest of the pack and be seen as something different from the norm. But it can sometimes be for all the wrong reasons.

Regardless, ring attire worn by a wrestler for just a few occasions can be just as memorable as their usual duds. Check out Part I of the article HERE.

Now, in this article, we'll look at five more ring attires that were only worn once by WWE Superstars. Are there any entries that we missed out on in this series? Sound off and let us know in the comments section below.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1993

When the Hart Family took on Shawn Michaels and The Knights at WWE Survivor Series 1993, it was the first and only time we would see brothers Bruce and Keith Hart compete in a WWE ring.

It would also be the first and only time we would see Bret Hart wear the ring gear he did at the event.

All four Hart brothers, including Bret as well as Owen, wore singlets in the match. It was a departure from Bret’s usual look that included long tights. His singlet was also pink, while the rest of his brothers’ were black.

Bret’s choice of ring gear wasn't the only change made for the match, either. Originally, Jerry Lawler was supposed to team up with his Knights to face the Hart Brothers. However, Lawler was removed from the show due to legal issues and Michaels was chosen as the replacement to team up with The Knights to face The Hart Family.

