5 Attitude Era Mid-Carders who will be in the WWE Hall Of Fame one day

These mid-carders from the Attitude Era might find their way in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Aaron H
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 10:50 IST
1.67K

Goldust
(Image via WWE)

In a perfect world, WWE"s Hall of Fame would be reserved for the men and women who made a significant impact during their time in the business, be it behind the scenes or in front of the camera.

Unfortunately, we aren't in a perfect world, and as a result, there are more than a few names in WWE's Hall of Fame who don't exactly deserve to be there. For example, how is Koko B. Ware in the same Hall of Fame as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin? Doesn't really make much sense, does it?

As we've seen over the years, WWE doesn't really have a criterion for their Hall of Fame, so literally, anyone can get in at any time. In fact, don't be surprised if the annual ceremony features an abundance of mid-carders who probably aren't Hall of Fame worthy. However, due to the fact that WWE inducts so many people every single year, it's probably safe to assume that some of the inductees weren't exactly main-event level superstars.

So, with all this in mind, I wanted to revisit WWE's most popular era -- the Attitude Era -- and predict which mid-carders from that time will one day end up in the WWE Hall of Fame. Of course, there are already a few mid-carders from that era who are already in such as The Godfather, and in the coming years I'm expecting to see superstars who were on his level, or even somewhat below his level, receive a Hall of Fame induction simply because they were part of the company's most popular period.

Let's get started!

#5 Val Venis

Prior to The Godfather being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2016, I figured that there was no way a guy like Val Venis would be able to get in, simply because WWE is PG, and both The Godfather and Val Venis aren't exactly PG friendly.

But, now that one is in, the other can be as well!

The Val Venis character is one that everybody who watched wrestling during that time remembers. While he probably doesn't deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame based on his professional accomplishments, his induction, if it happens, will probably get a huge response from the live crowd.

Val Venis' accomplishments in WWE:

  • European Champion (1 time)
  • Intercontinental Champion (2 times)
  • World Tag Team Champion w/ Lance Storm (1 time)
WWE Hall of Fame Goldust Ken Shamrock
